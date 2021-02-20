China says it lost 4 soldiers in June clash

In this image taken from video footage run Feb. 19, 2021 by China's CCTV via AP Video, China's People's Liberation Army (PLA) regimental commander Qi Fabao, second from left, talks with members of the Indian military as Indian and Chinese troops face off in the Galwan Valley on the disputed border between China and India, June 15, 2020. China's military said Friday, Feb. 19, 2021 that four of its soldiers were killed in a high-mountain border clash with Indian forces last year, the first time Beijing has publicly conceded its side suffered casualties in the deadliest incident between the Asian giants in nearly 45 years. (CCTV via AP Video)

BEIJING -- China's military said Friday that four of its soldiers were killed in a high-mountain border clash with Indian forces last year, the first time Beijing has publicly conceded it suffered casualties in the deadliest incident between the Asian giants in nearly 45 years.

The announcement, coming more than six months after the bloody hand-to-hand fighting, should help global audiences "understand the truth and the right and wrong of the incident," Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying said.

Yet the delay also appeared to reflect China's deep culture of military secrecy, as well as concerns over the potential domestic and international fallout from the bloodshed.

Immediately after the June 2020 clash atop a high ridge in the Ladakh region's Galwan Valley, India announced it had lost 20 soldiers in a battle that saw fists, clubs, stones and other improvised weapons used to avoid a firefight.

China was believed to have also had casualties but did not provide any details, saying it didn't want to further inflame tensions.

The announcement that it did lose soldiers came as the two sides wrapped up a phased pullback from one of their original positions after multiple rounds of negotiations.

[Video not showing up above? Click here to watch » https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SCVCLi8k1b4]

Indian and Chinese troops have completed disengagement from the southern and northern banks of Pangong Lake, an Indian army officer said on condition of anonymity, as he was not authorized to talk to reporters. The withdrawal had begun Feb. 10.

Commander-level talks are scheduled for today to discuss pulling back from other areas, the officer said.

The Chinese announcement came in the military's newspaper, the People's Liberation Army Daily, which said the four killed were named state martyrs.

The title of "border-defending hero" was conferred on Battalion Commander Chen Hongjun, while Chen Xiangrong, Xiao Siyuan and Wang Zhuoran received first-class merit awards. It attributed their deaths to "a clash with trespassing foreign military personnel," without mentioning India.

Qi Fabao, a regimental commander who was wounded in the clash, was awarded the title of "hero regimental commander for defending the border."

A brief video of the two militaries clashing last June was shown Friday night by Chinese state broadcaster China Central Television's dedicated military channel, including a daytime confrontation in a river with sticks and shields and another at night.

Qi was shown among the soldiers shouting and gesticulating, with a voiceover saying he was insisting that matters be handled according to agreed-upon procedures. Chinese troops wore helmets and body armor of the type used by riot police, and at least one Chinese soldier was later shown being treated in the field for a bloody head wound.

In the initial days after the clash, unconfirmed reports in Indian media put the number of Chinese dead as high as 45. An Indian security official said Friday that the military estimates at least 14 Chinese soldiers were wounded, eight of whom later died.

That assessment was based on the number of stretchers used to remove the injured, input gathered from a Chinese forward hospital and field reports. Another security official offered a similar account, saying at least 12 Chinese soldiers were seriously wounded.

Both spoke on condition of anonymity in keeping with government regulations.

Hua, the Chinese spokesperson, said "the Indian side has repeatedly exaggerated and hyped the casualties, distorting the truth and misleading international public opinion. Now the [People's Liberation Army] Daily has published a report on the incident to reveal the truth."

The tense standoff in the Karakoram mountains began in early May, when Indian and Chinese soldiers ignored each other's repeated verbal warnings, triggering a shouting match, stone-throwing and fistfights on the northern bank of Pangong Lake.

By June, frictions had spread north to Depsang and the Galwan Valley, where India has built an all-weather military road along the disputed frontier. Both countries stationed tens of thousands of soldiers backed by artillery, tanks and fighter jets along the de facto border called the Line of Actual Control with troops settling in for the harsh winter.

Troops withdrew from the Galwan Valley shortly after the June clashes and have now done so from Pangong Lake. They remain in a standoff in Depsang and at least two other places, Gogra and Hot Springs.

Information for this article was contributed by Ashok Sharma of The Associated Press.

In this image taken from video footage run Feb. 19, 2021 by China's CCTV via AP Video, Indian and Chinese troops face off in the Galwan Valley on the disputed border between China and India, June 15, 2020. China's military said Friday, Feb. 19, 2021 that four of its soldiers were killed in a high-mountain border clash with Indian forces last year, the first time Beijing has publicly conceded its side suffered casualties in the deadliest incident between the Asian giants in nearly 45 years. (CCTV via AP Video)

In this image taken from video footage run Feb. 19, 2021 by China's CCTV via AP Video, Indian and Chinese troops face off in the Galwan Valley on the disputed border between China and India, June 15, 2020. China's military said Friday, Feb. 19, 2021 that four of its soldiers were killed in a high-mountain border clash with Indian forces last year, the first time Beijing has publicly conceded its side suffered casualties in the deadliest incident between the Asian giants in nearly 45 years. (CCTV via AP Video)

In this image taken from video footage run Feb. 19, 2021 by China's CCTV via AP Video, Indian and Chinese troops face off in the Galwan Valley on the disputed border between China and India, June 15, 2020. China's military said Friday, Feb. 19, 2021 that four of its soldiers were killed in a high-mountain border clash with Indian forces last year, the first time Beijing has publicly conceded its side suffered casualties in the deadliest incident between the Asian giants in nearly 45 years. (CCTV via AP Video)

In this image taken from video footage run Feb. 19, 2021 by China's CCTV via AP Video, Indian and Chinese troops face off in the Galwan Valley on the disputed border between China and India, June 15, 2020. China's military said Friday, Feb. 19, 2021 that four of its soldiers were killed in a high-mountain border clash with Indian forces last year, the first time Beijing has publicly conceded its side suffered casualties in the deadliest incident between the Asian giants in nearly 45 years. (CCTV via AP Video)

In this image taken from video footage run Feb. 19, 2021 by China's CCTV via AP Video, Indian and Chinese troops face off in the Galwan Valley on the disputed border between China and India, June 15, 2020. China's military said Friday, Feb. 19, 2021 that four of its soldiers were killed in a high-mountain border clash with Indian forces last year, the first time Beijing has publicly conceded its side suffered casualties in the deadliest incident between the Asian giants in nearly 45 years. (CCTV via AP Video)

In this image taken from video footage run Feb. 19, 2021 by China's CCTV via AP Video, Indian and Chinese troops face off in the Galwan Valley on the disputed border between China and India, June 15, 2020. China's military said Friday, Feb. 19, 2021 that four of its soldiers were killed in a high-mountain border clash with Indian forces last year, the first time Beijing has publicly conceded its side suffered casualties in the deadliest incident between the Asian giants in nearly 45 years. (CCTV via AP Video)

In this image taken from video footage run Feb. 19, 2021 by China's CCTV via AP Video, Indian and Chinese troops face off in the Galwan Valley on the disputed border between China and India, June 15, 2020. China's military said Friday, Feb. 19, 2021 that four of its soldiers were killed in a high-mountain border clash with Indian forces last year, the first time Beijing has publicly conceded its side suffered casualties in the deadliest incident between the Asian giants in nearly 45 years. (CCTV via AP Video)

In this image taken from video footage run Feb. 19, 2021 by China's CCTV via AP Video, Indian and Chinese troops face off in the Galwan Valley on the disputed border between China and India, June 15, 2020. China's military said Friday, Feb. 19, 2021 that four of its soldiers were killed in a high-mountain border clash with Indian forces last year, the first time Beijing has publicly conceded its side suffered casualties in the deadliest incident between the Asian giants in nearly 45 years. (CCTV via AP Video)