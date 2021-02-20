Gas service restored in Pea Ridge

PEA RIDGE -- Black Hills Energy wants any Pea Ridge customer without natural gas service to contact the company instead of trying to light pilot lights themselves, according to a news release from the company.
Crews worked for three days restoring service and all affected customers have been contacted, according to the release.
Customers should call (888) 890-5554 to schedule service.
The service was interrupted Tuesday by low pressure in a line. Crews went door to door to turn on gas meters, do safety inspections and start pilot lights once pressure was restored.
