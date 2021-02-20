OPINION | BARBARA DIXON: Group recalls Black leaders

During the course of Black History (African American History), African American educators received the short end of the stick when it came to facilities, instructional resources and salaries. They were paid less than their white counterparts.

The task became even harder when compared to facilities and supplies. Facilities at Grady Colored School included outdoor toilets in the high school and one bathroom in the hallway of the elementary school. There was nothing to be compared to this at the Grady School. All indoor bathrooms were found there.

A group of bold and courageous parents became fed up with the disparities of the schools and decided to confront the school board around 1965. Those persons in the name of Mrs. Rachel Calhoun, Mrs. Willie P. Carthan, Mrs. Mary Lewis, Mrs. Willie Moore and Mrs. Ellen Scott met with the superintendent and president of the school board.

In essence, they were told that nothing was going to change, but it did not stop the fight for better. Schools were ordered, by the state, to desegregate in 1965, but only by multiple choice. That meant that parents and students within the district could choose the school that they would attend beginning in the fall of 1965.

Of course, a number of African American parents/students chose to go to Grady School but no white parents/students chose to enroll at Grady Colored School, later named Kennedy Schools. In 1969, the 11th and 12th grades were totally integrated at Grady and in 1970 the sixth-12th grades were integrated. Facilities at the former Grady Colored/Kennedy School finally received indoor facilities in both school and a cafeteria with a covered walk way.

Teachers' salaries were equaled by then. Thankfully, the bold and brave women mentioned above lived to see their vision come to fruition before all schools in Grady were closed.

Lest we forget, we are reminded to remember others who continued the fight for better education for all students prior to schools closing in Grady. We're thankful too that some of them lived to vote for the first African American state Representative from Grady, Mr. Lindbergh Thomas. Thomas served in that position and either sponsored or co-sponsored educational bills in the state legislature that made improvements and increased funding in education. During his tenure, Grady also received grant funding for a community center, fire station and play ground.

And there are others who served on the Grady School Board, namely Mr. Maxcie Thomas Jr., (serving as president for 20 of his 26-year tenure), Mrs. Ruth Johnson (until recently had been the only African American female to sit on the Grady and Star City School Boards throughout her 30-plus year history of service), and Mr. Lawrence Ladd Sr.

There are so many others on the forefront as supporters and encouragers like Ms. Essie Cableton, former city council member and mayor of Gould, AR; Mrs. Jearlene Williams, Carnell Russ Branch NAACP Membership Chairperson; even others not mentioned here who we pay tribute to and thank God for the courageous work to make a better world for those who now cross over on their backs.

Barbara Dixon is a retired educator and education committee vice chair of the Carnell Russ Branch NAACP of Star City and Lincoln County.