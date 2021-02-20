OPINION | EDITORIAL: Here comes the thaw

Somehow we made it through the recent deep freeze. It wasn't fun, and it wasn't easy, but we're here. And now it's time for that beautiful yellow ball in the sky to make all the white powder on the ground disappear.

It'll be muddy for a while, but that's fine. Mud (typically) doesn't cause power outages and clog all the roads.

With highs in the 50s next week, it'll be a welcome bit of peace. And we're not likely to complain about sunshine (at least until August).

The excellent weather this next week means we'll get outside again, go for a jog, get the dogs out.

And surely the kiddos are eager to run free. With sunshine, they'll return to school once more. Maybe moms and dads can get a bit of a breather.

If we do see snow again this winter, it is our most fervent prayer that it be limited to a pretty postcard instead of the front lawn.