Homicide reported in south Little Rock

Officers with the Little Rock Police Department on Saturday were investigating a homicide on the south side of the city, according to spokesman Mark Edwards.

Edwards said police responded at 1:52 p.m. to the scene in the 5200 block of Halifax Drive, about 1 1/2 miles northeast of the Interstate 30 interchange with South University Avenue. The spokesman said he was awaiting more information about the incident and victim as of Saturday afternoon.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.