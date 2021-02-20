• Shannon Stevens, whose injury was not serious, said "immediately something bit my butt right as I sat down," as she used an outhouse at her brother's yurt site near Haines, Alaska, and it turned out that a black bear had crawled inside through an opening under the back door.

• Wopke Hoekstra, the Netherlands' finance minister who said on social media that "Sport is incredibly nice and also healthy," is being criticized for violating the country's coronavirus lockdown rules after posting a photo of himself skating alongside Olympic gold medal speed skater Sven Kramer.

• Prince Philip, the 99-year-old husband of Queen Elizabeth II, is expected to stay in a London hospital for several more days for observation and rest after being admitted Tuesday in what Buckingham Palace described as "a precautionary measure."

• Michelle Guido, a sheriff's spokesman in Orange County, Fla., said two women who posed as older adults to get coronavirus vaccinations reserved for people 65 and older in Orlando were turned away when their birth dates didn't match their inoculation registrations, and were issued trespass warnings.

• Duke Webb, 37, an Army special forces sergeant from Shalimar, Fla., pleaded innocent to murder and other charges in the deaths of three people and wounding of three others during a Dec. 26 shooting at a bowling alley in Rockford, Ill., that authorities described as a random act of violence.

• Randy Morris, interim fire chief in Cape Girardeau, Mo., said 10 horses died, but workers were able to save 15 others when flames engulfed the stables at the Fox Run Riding Academy, which provides riding lessons, boarding and horse training.

• Yves Rausch, 32, who said he disarmed four police officers and then spent five days hiding in Germany's Black Forest last July to avoid being returned to prison, was convicted of hostage-taking and sentenced to three years behind bars.

• Francesca Smith, a volunteer member of the Glendale, Calif., Design Review Board, is being criticized for sipping from a wineglass in a toast to colleagues as she seconded a motion to adjourn a three-hour virtual meeting.