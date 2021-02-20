Man dies after Tuesday fire in Fort Smith

FORT SMITH -- A second person is confirmed to have died from the injuries he suffered during a structure fire Tuesday.

Police Department spokesman Aric Mitchell identified the victim as Edgardo Antonio Canjura-Garcia, 39. He died at about 4 a.m. Friday at the Alexander Burn Center at the Hillcrest Medical Center in Tulsa, Okla., according to Fire Marshal Ethan Millard.

Firefighters responded early Tuesday morning to a fire at a detached garage behind a house at 604 N. 13th St. Canjura-Garcia, who had suffered burns, was standing outside and told firefighters someone was inside.

Firefighters found the body of a woman, Haley L. Johnson, 33, inside the garage.

Officials believe a space heater started the fire. Canjura-Garcia and Johnson were married, Millard said.