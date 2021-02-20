Northwest Arkansas arrest roundup

Arrests

Benton County Sheriff's Office

• Phillip Lewis, 35, of 928 Oak Crossing in Centerton was arrested Friday in connection with two counts of sexual assault. Lewis was being held Friday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Fayetteville

• Tommy Elps, 32, of 1973 Johnson 4400 in Clarksville was arrested Thursday in connection with battery. Elps was being held Friday in the Washington County Detention Center on $3,500 bond.

• Ramona Carpenter, 21, of 125 W. Bedford Loop in Fayetteville was arrested Thursday in connection with theft by receiving. Carpenter was released Thursday from the Washington County Detention Center on $1,500 bond.

• Jason Jones, 44, of 62 E. Seventh St. in Fayetteville was arrested Thursday in connection with aggravated assault. Jones was being held Friday in the Washington County Detention Center on $3,500 bond.

Pea Ridge

• Charles Griffin, 22, of 30 Holiday Island Drive in Holiday Island was arrested Thursday in connection with rape and aggravated assault. Griffin was being held Friday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Springdale

• Joseph Carberry, 46, of 805 N. Kansas St. in Springdale was arrested Thursday in connection with robbery. Carberry was being held Friday in the Washington County Detention Center on $5,000 bond.