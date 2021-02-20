PREP BASKETBALL: 6A-West to resume regular-season games

The Arkansas Activities Association's decision to push regional and state basketball tournaments back one week across the state gives the 6A-West Conference a second chance to finish out its regular season.

Games that were called off this week because of inclement weather will now be played next week, then the conference tournament will be re-seeded following those games and held the following week. The announcement was made Friday afternoon following a meeting with the conference's athletic directors.

It was good news for Bentonville High's girls, who now get another chance to secure the top seed in the conference tournament. The Lady Tigers were seeded second because the postponed games -- as well as a postponed game against Rogers High -- left them with 10-1 league record, while Fayetteville's girls had the top seed with an 11-1 mark.

"One thing I like about this decision is the opportunity to take that top seed was taken from our girls," Bentonville coach Tom Halbmaier said. "The first decision took that opportunity away. After the AAA's ruling, we now control our destiny against and we can control the outcomes by playing the games.

"I'm excited for the girls because they can finish out the regular season like it should be done."

The 6A-West Conference tournament schedule will look different because of Gov. Asa Hutchinson's decision earlier this week to allow more than two schools to be in the same facility at the same time. The tournament will now begin March 2 with four first-round games and conclude with the championship, third-place and fifth-place games Friday, March 5.

The difference comes in the semifinal round, where the previous schedule had the girls teams play on Wednesday and the boys teams play on Friday. All four semifinal round games will instead be played March 4 at the higher-seeded teams' home floor, and any school that hosts two games must have 3 hours between games to clear and clean the facility.

Class 6A wasn't the only classification affected by Friday's announcement. Inclement weather also wreaked havoc on the lower classification schools' conference tournaments, which impacted their regionals as well.

Conferences in smaller classifications announced their tournaments will resume after originally being canceled. The 4A-1 will play its scheduled games Monday -- Gravette at Berryville and Shiloh Christian at Farmington in girls play and Shiloh Christian at Berryville and Harrison at Huntsville in boys action -- then play semifinals Tuesday and championship and third-place games on Monday, March 1.

The 4A-4 will have four quarterfinal games Tuesday, followed by semifinals Thursday and championship games Saturday. The 3A-4 has yet to release its revised conference schedule as of press time Friday, while the 3A-1 will play its boys semifinal games Tuesday, the girls' semifinal games Wednesday and championship games Saturday.

Athletic directors in the 5A-West Conference met Friday and elected to have Tuesday's postponed games rescheduled for next week. It will then begin the conference tournament next Friday with first-round games, with quarterfinals set for March 1, semifinals on March 2 and championship and third-place games March 4.

The 6A-Central, which was scheduled to have a conference tournament for its girls teams only starting Monday, was also discussing an alternative plan late Friday.