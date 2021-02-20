Sections
PREP BASKETBALL: 6A-West to resume regular-season games

by Henry Apple | Today at 1:00 a.m.

The Arkansas Activities Association's decision to push regional and state basketball tournaments back one week across the state gives the 6A-West Conference a second chance to finish out its regular season.

Games that were called off this week because of inclement weather will now be played next week, then the conference tournament will be re-seeded following those games and held the following week. The announcement was made Friday afternoon following a meeting with the conference's athletic directors.

It was good news for Bentonville High's girls, who now get another chance to secure the top seed in the conference tournament. The Lady Tigers were seeded second because the postponed games -- as well as a postponed game against Rogers High -- left them with 10-1 league record, while Fayetteville's girls had the top seed with an 11-1 mark.

"One thing I like about this decision is the opportunity to take that top seed was taken from our girls," Bentonville coach Tom Halbmaier said. "The first decision took that opportunity away. After the AAA's ruling, we now control our destiny against and we can control the outcomes by playing the games.

"I'm excited for the girls because they can finish out the regular season like it should be done."

The 6A-West Conference tournament schedule will look different because of Gov. Asa Hutchinson's decision earlier this week to allow more than two schools to be in the same facility at the same time. The tournament will now begin March 2 with four first-round games and conclude with the championship, third-place and fifth-place games Friday, March 5.

The difference comes in the semifinal round, where the previous schedule had the girls teams play on Wednesday and the boys teams play on Friday. All four semifinal round games will instead be played March 4 at the higher-seeded teams' home floor, and any school that hosts two games must have 3 hours between games to clear and clean the facility.

Class 6A wasn't the only classification affected by Friday's announcement. Inclement weather also wreaked havoc on the lower classification schools' conference tournaments, which impacted their regionals as well.

Conferences in smaller classifications announced their tournaments will resume after originally being canceled. The 4A-1 will play its scheduled games Monday -- Gravette at Berryville and Shiloh Christian at Farmington in girls play and Shiloh Christian at Berryville and Harrison at Huntsville in boys action -- then play semifinals Tuesday and championship and third-place games on Monday, March 1.

The 4A-4 will have four quarterfinal games Tuesday, followed by semifinals Thursday and championship games Saturday. The 3A-4 has yet to release its revised conference schedule as of press time Friday, while the 3A-1 will play its boys semifinal games Tuesday, the girls' semifinal games Wednesday and championship games Saturday.

Athletic directors in the 5A-West Conference met Friday and elected to have Tuesday's postponed games rescheduled for next week. It will then begin the conference tournament next Friday with first-round games, with quarterfinals set for March 1, semifinals on March 2 and championship and third-place games March 4.

The 6A-Central, which was scheduled to have a conference tournament for its girls teams only starting Monday, was also discussing an alternative plan late Friday.

6A-WEST CONFERENCE

Here is the revised schedule of games for the 6A-West Conference for next week.

Tuesday

Rogers at Springdale Har-Ber

Springdale High at Bentonville High

Fayetteville at Rogers Heritage

Bentonville West at FS Southside

Thursday

FS Southside at Rogers Heritage (boys only)

Friday

Springdale Har-Ber at Fayetteville

Bentonville High at Bentonville West

Rogers Heritage at Rogers High

FS Southside at Springdale High

Makeup game (date and time TBD)

Bentonville High at Rogers High (girls only)

6A-West Conference Tournament

Boys

Tuesday, March 1

Game 1 — No. 8 seed at No. 5 seed

Game 2 — No. 7 seed at No. 6 seed

Wednesday, March 2

Game 3 — Game 1 winner at No. 4 seed

Game 4 — Game 2 winner at No. 3 seed

Thursday, March 3

Game 5 — Game 3 winner at No. 1 Bentonville High

Game 6 — Game 4 winner at No. 2 seed

Friday, March 4

(games will be played at home of higher seed)

Game 7 — Fifth-place game

Game 8 — Third-place game

Game 9 — Championship

Girls

Tuesday, March 2

Game 1 — No. 8 seed at No. 5 seed

Game 2 — No. 7 Springdale at No. 6 Bentonville West, 7 p.m.

Wednesday, March 3

Game 3 — Game 1 winner at No. 4 seed

Game 4 — Game 2 winner at No. 3 seed

Thursday, March 4

Game 5 — Game 3 winner at No. 1 seed

Game 6 — Game 4 winner at No. 2 Bentonville, 7 p.m.

Friday, March 5

(games will be played at home of higher seed)

Game 7 — Fifth-place game

Game 8 — Third-place game

Game 9 — Championship

NOTE: In the event a school is hosting two games on the same night, a 3-hour window will be placed between games.

Conference Tournaments

4A-1 Conference

Boys

Friday, Feb. 12

Game 1 E4 Harrison 64, W5 Gentry 26

Game 2 E3 Shiloh Christian 50, W4 Pea Ridge 46

Saturday, Feb. 13

Game 3 Harrison 69, W3 Gravette 66

Monday

Game 4 Harrison at E2 Huntsville, 5 p.m.

Game 5 Shiloh Christian at W2 Prairie Grove, 5 p.m.

Tuesday

Game 6 Game 4 winner at W1 Farmington, 6 p.m.

Game 7 Game 5 winner at E1 Berryville, 6 p.m.

Thursday

Game 8 Third-place game, 6 p.m.

Game 9 Championship, 6 p.m.

Girls

Friday, Feb. 12

Game 1 W5 Gentry 38, E4 Huntsville 28

Saturday, Feb. 13

Game 2 W3 Gravette 50, Gentry 46

Game 3 E3 Shiloh Christian 51, W4 Prairie Grove 41

Monday

Game 4 Gravette at E2 Berryville, 5 p.m.

Game 5 Shiloh Christian at W2 Farmington, 5 p.m.

Tuesday

Game 6 Game 4 winner at W1 Pea Ridge, 6 p.m.

Game 7 Game 5 winner at E1 Harrison, 6 p.m.

Thursday

Game 8 Third-place game, 6 p.m.

Game 9 Championship game, 6 p.m.

4A-4 Conference

Boys

Tuesday

No. 6 Clarksville at No. 3 Dardanelle

No. 5 Subiaco Academy at No. 4 Pottsville

Thursday

Clarksville-Dardanelle winner at No. 2 Ozark

Subiaco-Pottsville winner at No. 1 Morrilton

Saturday

Championship and third-place games.

Girls

Tuesday

No. 6 Dardanelle at No. 3 TBD*

No. 5 Heber Springs at No. 4 TBD*

Thursday

Dardanelle/TBD winner at Morrilton

Dardanelle/TBD winner at Pottsville

Saturday

Championship and third-place games

*— Teams will be determined after a makeup game Saturday between Ozark and Dardanelle. Ozark will be the third seed with a win. Clarksville will be the No. 3 team with an Ozark loss. If the game isn’t play, a coin flip will determine the seedings.

3A-1 Conference

Boys

Friday, Feb. 12

Game 1 No. 6 West Fork 62, No. 7 Greenland 45

Saturday, Feb. 13

Game 2 No. 5 Green Forest 57, No. 4 Lincoln 55

Game 3 No. 3 Valley Springs 68, West Fork 63

Tuesday

Game 4 Green Forest at No. 1 Bergman, 6 p.m.

Game 5 Valley Springs at No. 2 Elkins, 6 p.m.

Saturday

Game 6 Championship at higher-seeded team, 6 p.m.

Girls

Friday, Feb. 12

Game 1 No. 6 Green Forest 44, No. 7 Greenland 40

Saturday, Feb. 13

Game 2 No. 3 Elkins 58, Green Forest 35

Game 3 No. 4 West Fork 51, No. 5 Lincoln 36

Wednesday

Game 4 Elkins at No. 2 Valley Springs, 6 p.m.

Game 5 West Fork at No. 1 Bergman, 6 p.m.

Saturday

Game 6 Championship at higher-seeded team, 6 p.m.

Henry Apple can be reached at happle@nwadg.com or on Twitter @NWAHenry.

