State Sports Briefs

BASKETBALL

UALR game times announced

Game times for the University of Arkansas at Little Rock's basketball doubleheaders at Louisiana-Monroe were announced Friday morning.

The postponed series will commence Sunday, beginning with the UALR women (12-7, 8-4 Sun Belt) facing the Warhawks at 1 p.m., followed by the men's team (10-11, 6-8) taking on the hosts at 4 p.m. Monday's slate of games will follow the same schedule.

The pair of doubleheaders at Louisiana-Monroe's Fant-Ewing Coliseum were initially scheduled for Friday and Saturday, but were pushed back due to wintry weather.

-- Eli Lederman

ASU vs. Texas State set for Monday

Arkansas State University men's basketball will host Texas State for a make-up game at 6 p.m. Monday at First National Bank Arena in Jonesboro.

The Red Wolves were scheduled to play the Bobcats on Friday and Saturday in Jonesboro before the series was postponed due to weather conditions. The second game of the series will not be made up. ASU (10-9, 7-5 Sun Belt) enters the meeting two games behind Texas State atop the Sun Belt West Division.

-- Eli Lederman

UAPB games postponed

Weather conditions in Texas have led to the postponement of University of Arkansas-Pine Bluff men's and women's basketball games next week, UAPB announced Friday. Both teams were scheduled to face Texas Southern on Sunday before traveling to Prairie View A&M on Tuesday.

The UAPB women (2-14, 1-9 SWAC) are now scheduled to face Prairie View A&M on the road at 5 p.m. Monday. The Golden Lions will take on the Panthers again Tuesday at 3 p.m., before the UAPB men (3-17, 2-9) play Prairie View A&M at 6 p.m. on ESPNU.

Both teams will complete the trip against Texas Southern on Thursday, beginning with the women's team at 5:30 p.m. followed by the men at 7:30 p.m.

-- Eli Lederman

GAC alters championship brackets

The Great American Conference announced an alteration to the previously revealed 2021 men's and women's basketball championships brackets.

The league approved changing the format by having a crossover between the two divisions starting at the quarterfinal round. Previously, the Eastern and Western divisions would conduct three rounds of tournament play with the two divisional winners meeting for the overall conference championship.

The opening round of the new format will remain the same. The No. 3 and No. 4 seeds of each division will host first-round games against that division's No. 6 seed and No. 5 seeds, respectively. With the new format, the first-round winners from the Eastern Division will face the top two seeds of the Western Division and vice versa.

The first round begins March 1, with quarterfinals taking place March 3. The semifinals are set for March 5 and championship game March 7.

The league also announced game times for the tournament. All women's games through the first three rounds will begin at 5:30 p.m. and all the men's games will begin at 7:30 p.m. The women's final will tip at 1 p.m. followed by the men at 3:30 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

Arkansas falls to LSU

Maggie Cartwright recorded 16 kills to lead the University of Arkansas in a 25-23, 24-26, 25-21, 25-21 loss to LSU on Friday in Baton Rouge.

Taylor Head had 10 kills and 13 digs, and Jillian Gillen added 16 kills, 9 digs and 4 blocks for the Razorbacks (11-5, 11-5 SEC). Liz Pamphile and Devyn Wheeler had five blocks apiece.

Paige Flickinger led the Tigers (4-8, 4-8) with 15 kills.

WOMEN'S SOCCER

ASU-Harding venue changed

Because of unplayable field conditions at Steven's Soccer Complex in Searcy, Arkansas State University's spring opener against Harding University on Tuesday has been moved to Valley View High School in Jonesboro.

Kickoff is set for 6:30 p.m.

SOFTBALL

Arkansas' schedule in Louisiana changes

No. 25 Arkansas announced schedule updates for this weekend's Cowgirl Classic in Lake Charles, La., which now includes a matchup against No. 18 Baylor.

The Razorbacks will face host McNeese State in a doubleheader today beginning at 2:30 p.m. On Sunday, the Razorbacks play the Lady Bears at 10 a.m. before a 12:30 p.m. contest against the Cowgirls.

Harding tournament shifted

Harding University's tournament originally scheduled for this weekend will be moved to Monday and Tuesday.

The host Bisons will play doubleheaders against Missouri Western (noon, 2:30 p.m.) and Rogers State (4 p.m., 6 p.m.) on Monday.

Harding will have another doubleheader against Missouri Western on Tuesday (noon, 2 p.m.).