Thorman tabbed as Naturals manager

Scott Thorman was all set to make his Double-A managerial debut last season in Northwest Arkansas, but like so many things it was wiped out by the pandemic.

But the 39-year-old Canadian is looking forward to that chance this season as the Kansas City Royals announced their entire minor league staff on Friday.

He will be the fifth manager in Northwest Arkansas Naturals history when they open the season on May 4 in Dickey-Stephens Park against the Arkansas Travelers.

Thorman brings a championship pedigree having guided Wilmington (2019) and Lexington (2018) to league titles. Thorman also managed the Surprise Saguaros in the Arizona Fall League in 2019.

Thorman said last season was difficult for everyone.

"We were optimistic all summer," Thorman said. "Every two weeks there was kinda some hope we could get things going and then when the season shut down it was a little depressing for a little while.

"It was heartbreaking for these players and their careers in missing out on these opportunities and these towns and these fans."

But the positive was he got to spend more time with his wife and three children at their home in Ontario, Canada.

"That was the silver lining," Thorman said. "We enjoyed our time at home. I did a lot of fishing and hanging out with the family."

The former Atlanta Braves' first-round pick, who spent two seasons in the Major Leagues as a player, enters his sixth season as a manager in the Royals' organization. The relationships he's built in that time are a definite positive, he said.

"I think the familiarity helps take the edge off a little bit," Thorman said. "They know what the expectations are and I know how they work and we make it work together. So I think that's an advantage for sure.

"It's gonna be a year of flexibility for sure. We're chomping at the bit to get back on the field."

Thorman will be joined on staff by former Major Leaguer Abraham Nunez, who will be in his third season as the Naturals hitting coach. Derrick Lewis will be in his first season as the pitching coach in Northwest Arkansas.

Thorman said he and Lewis know each other from their days in the Braves' organization.

"I've known him for almost 20 years," Thorman said. "I've known him since I was a player with the Braves and I knew him when he was a pitcher as well. It's cool how baseball comes full circle."