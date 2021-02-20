TODAY’S DIVISION I GAMES

UCA women at Nicholls State

WHEN 1 p.m. Central WHERE Stopher Gym, Thibodaux, La. RECORDS UCA 7-11, 5-5 Southland Conference; Nicholls State 7-11, 6-5 SERIES UCA leads 12-8 RADIO KUCA-FM, 91.3, in Conway INTERNET ESPN-Plus TV None

PROBABLE STARTING LINEUPS

CENTRAL ARKANSAS POS. NAME, HT, YR PPG RPG G Tori Lasker, 5-7, Sr 5.1 2.2 G Savanna Walker, 5-7, Sr 6.3 2.4 F Brianna Trigg, 5-10, Sr 4.9 5.4 F Jayla Cody, 6-1, Fr 1.8 3.1 F Lucy Ibeh, 6-0, Jr 12.9 7.1 COACH Sandra Rushing (161-105 in nine seasons at UCA) NICHOLLS STATE POS. NAME, HT, YR PPG RPG G Chyna Allen, 5-7, Jr 10.2 2.9 G Terris McKay, 5-4, So 4.9 1.2 G Bryanna Washington, 5-9, Jr 5.2 3.7 F Adrian Mann, 5-8, So 8.7 3.6 F Chelsea Cain, 6-0, So 16.6 8.2 COACH DoBee Plaisance (161-216 in 13 seasons at Nicholls State)

TEAM COMPARISON

UCA Nicholls State 54.5 Points for 61.8 62.7 Points against 67.3 +5.6 Rebound margin -5.2 -3.2 Turnover margin +0.3 35.5 FG pct. 40.5 26.4 3-pt pct. 27.3 65.1 FT pct. 70.6 CHALK TALK UCA has won four of its past five games and is .500 in the Southland Conference after a 1-4 start in the league. … Colonels forward Chelsea Cain’s 16.6 points per game are second-most in the conference. … The Sugar Bears’ 252 offensive rebounds

(14.0 per game) rank second in the Southland, trailing only Sam Houston State (263/16.4 per game). … Nicholls State and UCA fall near the bottom of the conference from three-point range, shooting 27.3% and 26.4%, respectively.

UCA men at Nicholls State

WHEN 5 p.m. Central WHERE Stopher Gym, Thibodaux, La. RECORDS UCA 3-15, 2-8 Southland Conference; Nicholls State 12-6, 9-2 SERIES Nicholls State leads 18-11 RADIO KUCA-FM, 91.3, in Conway INTERNET ESPN-Plus TV None

PROBABLE STARTING LINEUPS

CENTRAL ARKANSAS POS. NAME, HT, YR PPG RPG G Rylan Bergersen, 6-6, Sr 16.6 4.2 G Collin Cooper 6-2, So 11.0 1.4 G/F Eddy Kayouloud, 6-7, Jr 9.2 4.4 F Jared Chatham, 6-8, Sr 7.5 6.3 F SK Shittu, 6-9, Jr 5.4 5.0 COACH Anthony Boone (12-28 in two seasons at UCA) NICHOLLS STATE POS. NAME, HT, YR PPG RPG G Kevin Johnson, 6-0, Sr 10.1 2.3 G Ty Gordon, 6-1, Sr 14.4 3.9 G Andre Jones, 6-4, Sr 9.9 4.1 F Najee Garvin, 6-7, Jr 13,3 6.7 C Ryghe Lyons, 6-11, Sr 7.3 5.7 COACH Austin Claunch (47-33 in three seasons at Nicholls State)

TEAM COMPARISON

UCA Nicholls State 70.1 Points for 77.4 80.8 Points against 72.3 +1.2 Rebound margin -0.3 -6.5 Turnover margin +3.5 44.2 FG pct. 45.6 35.1 3-pt pct 32.9 71.8 FT pct. 66.6 CHALK TALK The Bears suffered their eighth consecutive loss in a 97-57 defeat at Sam Houston State on Feb. 13 and enter the weekend in 12th position of the Southland Conference standings, ahead of only Texas A&M-Corpus Christi. … Nicholls State has won 10 of its past 11 games and earned eight consecutive victories from Jan. 6 to Jan. 27. … UCA guard Rylan Bergersen is scoring 17.6 points per game in league play, and his season average stands at 16.6.