Tools & Toys: DIY Guru Auger and Eggtronic Wireless Charging Stones

by Cary Jenkins | Today at 1:35 a.m.
story.lead_photo.caption Eggtronic Wireless Charging Stones and DIY Guru Auger

DIY Guru Auger

What's to love: Designed by Power Planter to easily create holes in the ground for planting bulbs, but also great for other do-it-yourself projects around the house.

What does it do: The auger is 12 inches long and 3 inches in diameter with a heavy-duty 5/8 inch steel center shaft with a hex-shaped head that keeps it secured in a drill chuck. It fits most cordless or electric drills. It can also be used to quickly mix paint, fertilizer or cement. The auger is made in the USA and sells for $32.50. Visit powerplanter.com for more information.

Eggtronic Wireless Charging Stones

What's to love: A wireless phone charger made of beautiful stone.

What does it do: Made for Qi enabled phones, these wireless chargers are made of 100% marble or stone. Simply plug in the charger and set the phone on charger to power up the phone's battery. The stones are available in white marble, black marble, lava stone, sandstone and travertine. Designed in Italy, this classy looking charger's list price is $59.99. More information is at einova.com.

