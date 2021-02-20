Touted Texas WR explains why Hogs are in his top 3

In this undated 2020 photo, Colorado State receivers coach Kenny Guiton is shown during a spring practice in Fort Collins, Colo. ( Colorado State Athletics )

It was announced late Friday that touted receiver Phaizon Wilson has Arkansas, Alabama and Ole Miss as his top three schools.

Taking part at a 7-on-7 event in Arizona, Wilson said the Razorbacks coaching staff is why he is high on Arkansas.

“First, we’re close. We have good relationships, cool coaches,” Wilson said. “I can relate to them. Then it’s Arkansas. I kind of want to play as a freshman. I feel like going in there I can fit in. Big body receiver.”

Wilson, 6-4, 205 pounds, of Lancaster, Texas, committed to Texas last summer and reopened his recruitment in October.

He knows Arkansas freshman receiver Ketron Jackson from when they played together at Lancaster. Jackson was a junior and Wilson was a sophomore. Wilson said his relationship with Jackson could aid the Razorbacks.

“That’s most definitely my boy,” Wilson said. “We played 7-on-7 together and we went to Lancaster together. It’s going to play a role because I've got a relationship. I know he’s there. He can help me out. It’s going to help."

Wilson has been impressed with Razorbacks receivers coach Kenny Guiton.

“Cool dude. I talk to him like every day on the phone,” he said.

Wilson also talks to Coach Sam Pittman.

“He's funny. He’s a funny dude,” Wilson said. “I like him. That’s going to help me there. I just like the coaching.”

The Arkansas offense and young set of receivers also appeals to him.

“I feel like when I get there I’ll make plays,” Wilson said. “They’re a young group. I think I’ll get in. It’s going to be us. Then we’re just going to ball if I was to choose to go there.”