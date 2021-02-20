UCA room-and-board going up

FILE - Arkansas Hall, a residence hall at the University of Central Arkansas, is shown in Conway, Ark., Monday, Oct. 27, 2008. (AP Photo/Danny Johnston)

Room-and-board costs will increase by about 4.5% in the upcoming academic year at the University of Central Arkansas.

The public university in Conway will charge a yearly rate of $7,896 based on a double-occupancy room at the university's lowest-priced residence halls -- Arkansas Hall and Bernard Hall -- and the college's "Total Access" meal plan.

The new rate will be an increase of $342 annually.

The university's board of trustees approved the change Friday.

Other residence halls at UCA also are set to increase rates by approximately 4.5%, according to materials presented to the seven-person governing board.

The materials stated that "projected occupancy in housing and use of meal plans is uncertain due to the unknown nature of the pandemic."

But based on "pre-pandemic occupancy," the rate increase for housing is expected to generate about $675,000, according to the materials.

UCA Vice President Diane Newton told trustees that room rate increases are "primarily related to the continuing efforts to maintain and upgrade our housing facilities."

The trustees also approved an average rate increase for meal plans of 3.9% that was decided upon in agreement with food service provider Aramark, according to board documents.

This increase matches the 12-month change as of October in the food component of the U.S. Department of Labor's Consumer Price Index for All Urban Consumers. The index is used in setting meal plan increases in the contract with Aramark, according to board documents.