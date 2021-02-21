Bowled over: Cranford’s Super Ads watch party goes virtual this year

Two days before Super Bowl LV, Cranford Co. held its third Super Ads watch party for the advertising agency's clients and friends.

The Feb. 5 event was held virtually this year with participants logging on from their offices or homes.

[Gallery not loading above? Click here for more photos » arkansasonline.com/221super/]

"Ads are often the best part of the game," according to the invitation to the party. "So please join us for a fun virtual super ad watch party as we critique branding wins and misses ahead of the game."

The event was broadcast from the Cranford Co.'s office on Main Street in downtown Little Rock.

-- Story and photos by Rachel O'Neal