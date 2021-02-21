Bowled over: Cranford’s Super Ads watch party goes virtual this year

Gabe Holstrom, Caroline Brown and Ellen Lampe at Downtown Little Rock Partnership
Two days before Super Bowl LV, Cranford Co. held its third Super Ads watch party for the advertising agency's clients and friends.
The Feb. 5 event was held virtually this year with participants logging on from their offices or homes.Gallery: Cranford Co. Super Ads Watch Party
[Gallery not loading above? Click here for more photos » arkansasonline.com/221super/]
"Ads are often the best part of the game," according to the invitation to the party. "So please join us for a fun virtual super ad watch party as we critique branding wins and misses ahead of the game."
The event was broadcast from the Cranford Co.'s office on Main Street in downtown Little Rock.
-- Story and photos by Rachel O'Neal
ADVERTISEMENT
Sponsor Content
COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with the Democrat-Gazette commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. The Democrat-Gazette commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.