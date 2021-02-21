City public works employees clear streets

FARMINGTON -- Public works employees with Farmington, Prairie Grove and Lincoln were out Sunday and Monday clearing roads as best they could, according to officials.

Floyd Shelley, Farmington public works manager, said his staff was blading roads and spreading materials on streets with "bad spots" in town.

"We'll keep picking at it until it stops snowing," Shelley said Monday morning.

Shelley said drivers seemed to be going slow and taking their time.

"The cold is the real problem," Shelley said.

His crews started at daylight and it was "white everywhere," Shelley said.

In Prairie Grove, all equipment that could be used for the roads was out, according to Chuck Wiley, public works manager. This included a spreader, two plows and a backhoe.

"Every piece of equipment that will move snow is out," he said.

After plowing the roads, workers set out salt. Crews were first working on major corridors and then planned to move out into residential areas, Wiley said.

He said his employees started work at 7:30 a.m. and after plowing some streets, another inch of snow had fallen.

"We keep working back," he said. "We're really just putting a bandaid on it until the snow stops."

Lincoln Mayor Doug Hutchens said city crews planned to start working on city streets after it stopped snowing on Monday. He said the city put out ice melt and gravel/grit at major intersections before the winter storm came through Sunday.

Police were not reporting any accidents yet.

Farmington police had not worked any accidents through Monday afternoon, according to police Officer Taron Mahone.

Prairie Grove Police Chief Chris Workman said his department had reported six vehicle assists Monday morning but no accidents or injuries.

Lincoln police worked one minor accident Monday accident, no injuries, said Chief Kenneth Albright.

