FILE - In this Aug. 29, 2019, file photo, President Donald Trump, left, watches with Vice President Mike Pence and Defense Secretary Mark Esper as the flag for U.S. space Command is unfurled as Trump announces the establishment of the U.S. Space Command in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington. The Department of the Defense Inspector General on Friday, Feb. 19, 2021, has announced an investigation into the Trump administration's January decision to move the U.S. Space Command headquarters from Peterson Air Force Base in Colorado to the Redstone Arsenal adjacent to Huntsville, Ala. The announcement follows protests by Colorado's congressional delegation that the decision was politically motivated. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster, File)

Deaths reported in gun-store shooting

METAIRIE, La. -- A shooter killed two people at a gun store in a suburb of New Orleans on Saturday afternoon before dying from gunfire as others engaged the assailant both inside and outside the outlet, authorities said.

Jefferson Parish Sheriff Joseph Lopinto said the initial shooter opened fire inside the Jefferson Gun Outlet in Metairie, striking the two people who were later pronounced dead.

He said several other people then opened fire on the shooter, both inside and outside the building. The assailant was killed, according to Lopinto.

Guns and ammunition are sold in the front of the outlet that faces a main thoroughfare through Jefferson Parish. Customers who want to use the gun range generally go around to the side entrance of the building. Staff members who work there often wear sidearms.

Lopinto said two other people were hit by gunfire and were hospitalized in stable condition.

Lopinto said the investigation was continuing as authorities tried to determined the details of what happened.

Space Command move is inquiry's focus

DENVER -- The Department of Defense's inspector general on Friday announced a review of the Trump administration's last-minute decision to relocate U.S. Space Command from Colorado to Alabama.

The decision Jan. 13, a week before President Donald Trump left office, raised questions of political retaliation. Trump had hinted at a Colorado Springs rally in 2020 that the command would stay at Peterson Air Force Base in Colorado Springs.

But the man with whom Trump held that rally, Republican Sen. Cory Gardner, lost his reelection bid in November, and Colorado, unlike Alabama, voted against Trump in the presidential race. The Air Force's last-minute relocation of command headquarters to Huntsville, Ala., blindsided Colorado officials of both parties, who have urged the Biden administration to reconsider the decision.

On Friday, the inspector general's office announced it was investigating whether the relocation complied with Air Force and Pentagon policy and was based on proper evaluations of competing locations.

The Space Command differs from the U.S. Space Force, launched in December 2019 as the first new military service since the Air Force was created in 1947.

Police cite child-sex crimes in 34 arrests

Police in Arizona arrested 34 people accused of targeting children for sex crimes and human trafficking, authorities said Friday.

The multiagency sting, dubbed "Operation Broken Hearts," nabbed men and women from 21 to 66 years old, most of whom live in the Phoenix area, according to police.

As part of the investigation, officers and undercover detectives placed ads on websites and smartphone apps commonly sought by people looking to engage in illegal sex acts with children, the Phoenix Police Department said in a news release.

The suspects charged in the operation responded to one of the ads, believing they were communicating with a child, and then "solicited and/or brokered deals for various sex acts," according to the release.

The charges they face include human trafficking, child sex trafficking, attempted sex conduct with a minor, luring of a minor for sexual exploitation, possession of dangerous drugs and furnishing harmful material to a minor.

Phoenix police were joined in the effort by the police departments in Mesa, Tempe and Chandler as well as the attorney general's office and Homeland Security Investigations.

Tennessee abortion-law request denied

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- A federal court on Friday denied a request to keep Tennessee's 48-hour waiting period for abortions in effect while it hears an appeal of a lower court's ruling that found it unconstitutional.

U.S. District Judge Bernard Friedman ruled in October that Tennessee's waiting-period law serves no legitimate purpose while placing a substantial burden on women who seek abortions in Tennessee. The 2015 law required women to make two trips to an abortion clinic, first for mandatory counseling and then for the abortion at least 48 hours later.

Directors of Tennessee abortion clinics testified at the 2019 trial that the two-visit requirement posed logistical challenges that caused abortions to be delayed far beyond the 48 hours required by law. The delays pushed some women beyond the time when they could have medication abortions, which have lower risks of complications than surgical abortions. A few women were pushed beyond the time when they could receive abortions altogether.

Tennessee had asked the 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals to put aside Friedman's ruling until the state's appeal is resolved, arguing that Friedman erred in balancing the law's benefits with its burdens, applying the wrong legal standard. In a 2-1 decision, a panel of 6th Circuit judges wrote that regardless of the analysis, the facts seem to point to the law posing an undue burden on women seeking abortion in Tennessee.

-- Compiled by Democrat-Gazette staff from wire reports