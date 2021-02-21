Fantasy Ball goes virtual

The elegent dinner served at the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Arkansas Virtual Chocolate Fantasy Ball.

Chocolate Fantasy Ball, a benefit for Ronald McDonald House Charities of Arkansas, traditionally is a black-tie attire soiree with tempting treats at every turn. This year, a special meal was delivered to the families who are staying at the Ronald McDonald House.

On Feb. 11, Chef Mary Beth Ringgold created a special gala-worthy dinner for the families at the house. They also enjoyed gourmet chocolates, music, special lighting and flowers. Ringgold is a two-time Diamond Chef winner and owner of Capers in Little Rock.

Supporters of the charity were able to watch a 30-minute virtual presentation and bid on silent auction items. The Ronald McDonald House provides lodging to families of children being treated at area hospitals and supports community programs that serve the needs of children.

The event was chaired by Phyllis Rogers, a longtime Ronald McDonald supporter and board member. Rogers is the chief financial officer at Arkansas Foundation for Medical Care.

The event raised $415,000 to help families stay close to their critically ill children in the hospital.

-- Story by Rachel O'Neal Photos Special to the Democrat-Gazette