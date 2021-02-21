Sections
Sign in
School Closings Today's Paper Latest Coronavirus The Article Elections Cooking Families Core values Story ideas iPad Weather Newsletters Obits Puzzles Archive
ADVERTISEMENT
CHOCOLATE CRAVINGS

Fantasy Ball goes virtual

Families at Ronald McDonald House delivered a gala-worthy spread by Rachel O'Neal | Today at 2:04 a.m.
story.lead_photo.caption The elegent dinner served at the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Arkansas Virtual Chocolate Fantasy Ball.

Chocolate Fantasy Ball, a benefit for Ronald McDonald House Charities of Arkansas, traditionally is a black-tie attire soiree with tempting treats at every turn. This year, a special meal was delivered to the families who are staying at the Ronald McDonald House.

On Feb. 11, Chef Mary Beth Ringgold created a special gala-worthy dinner for the families at the house. They also enjoyed gourmet chocolates, music, special lighting and flowers. Ringgold is a two-time Diamond Chef winner and owner of Capers in Little Rock.

Supporters of the charity were able to watch a 30-minute virtual presentation and bid on silent auction items. The Ronald McDonald House provides lodging to families of children being treated at area hospitals and supports community programs that serve the needs of children.

The event was chaired by Phyllis Rogers, a longtime Ronald McDonald supporter and board member. Rogers is the chief financial officer at Arkansas Foundation for Medical Care.

The event raised $415,000 to help families stay close to their critically ill children in the hospital.

-- Story by Rachel O'Neal Photos Special to the Democrat-Gazette

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with the Democrat-Gazette commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. The Democrat-Gazette commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT