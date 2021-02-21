Happy birthday (Feb. 21): Here come elated moments, disciplines changed and shared interests forwarded. In a humorous cosmic twist, the money arrives after you've stopped waiting. Meanwhile, prizes untold come in surprising packages you wouldn't have guessed could hold such gifts of feeling. Professional development happens in March.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): You know you're doing the right thing for you if it happens to feed your soul even when it's not feeding your wallet. As you give to others, you will be evermore fulfilled.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): You are no stranger to being a stranger. As you visit the unfamiliar, you expect a certain inelegance to color your interactions. In fact, you welcome it as the evidence that you have something to learn, and that you're doing it.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21): Your business card is but a narrow definition of who you are and what you do. Titles are like keys that get you into certain doors. Once inside, you'll expand to take up as much energetic space as feels appropriate to you.

CANCER (June 22-July 22): Arguably, your influence and creations are entities that outlive you. Today, you'll make sure of it. This you'll do mostly unconsciously as you carry the intention of serving, helping and committing the right action.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): The winds have changed direction. It is not necessary to learn all about this change. You'll learn plenty by sticking your sail into the air and moving it around until something catches. Then, suddenly, you're off.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Standard agreements make sense to everyone and fit almost no one, perhaps because there is no such thing as a "standard person." For the best chance at coming to a successful agreement, ask for and expect modifications.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23): Money starts out as well-printed but essentially meaningless paper that we, as a society and on the individual level, give rich meaning indeed through what we do with it. You'll use your dollars in an inspired way today.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21): Those foggy feelings count for something. A phenomenon doesn't have to be defined to be relevant to your mood or to how you contribute. Dare to push into formlessness and discover it as you go.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): You could keep envisioning the dream that requires you to climb a staircase, ladder or mountain to get somewhere. Or you could set your sights on an equally lovely scene located at an elevation within coasting distance.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): You are pinning your happiness on something you could lose, but don't worry. You're in cosmic accordance. Happiness, beauty, infatuation, thrills of all kinds ... the very nature of these states is, in a word, fleeting.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): It is said that you are only free if nothing holds you back. Also, things will tug at you — tethers of emotion, habit, perceived responsibility. It only counts as a limitation if it actually restrains you.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): As you tend to and spring for the details that are sure to impress, just be honest about how much of this is necessary. None of it, really. You could just show up as you are, an approach that is relatable and comfortable.

MERCURY DIRECTIONAL CHANGE

This is the first full day of Mercury direct in Aquarius, where the current cosmic consortium includes Venus, Jupiter and Saturn. The planets are all traveling direct and this is one of the most straight-forward times when subtext often matches text and intuition speaks in surprisingly logical and clear signals.

FORECAST FOR THE WEEK AHEAD

In the first blushes of this intuitive Pisces season, and with the green light of Mercury guiding the higher Aquarian purposes, we have a chance to place our energy wisely and make excellent progress. So how do we know if a thing is worthy of our attention? Its attractiveness is a clue, though many attractions, because of their dangerous or time-wasting potential, are best noted and explored hypothetically, within the examination and thought experiments of an interior and a private world instead of by interacting with the attractive force in real life.

As Mars and Pluto triangulate, people will stand behind their decisions because they have to. Their egos disallow any speculation. Smaller egos make for better decisions because objectivity is available to those who can detach and process data through a lens that’s free of the distortions and particulars of personality, identity, tribalism, pride, etc. Other things that color decisions include feelings, morality, politics and more. Some of these influences are useful and helpful, and others are apt to stop progress in its tracks.

To make a decision based on who you were in the past is not advised. You could make a decision based on what you learned back there, but even that is thinking too small. When you instead base your decisions on who you want to be and who you are becoming, those choices will meet up with you in the future and feel, in that moment, like a natural and brilliant fit.

CELEBRITY PROFILES

In eight seasons of “Game of Thrones,” Sophie Turner saw the character Sansa Stark from childhood pettiness through the tortures and duties of leadership. Pisces and Aquarius are strong influences in Turner’s natal chart, offering the intuition and social consciousness to suggest the actress has natural leadership qualities in real life. Her moon and Venus are in Aries, the sign of the warrior.