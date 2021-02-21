• Murat Kurashev, 34, a Russian national who lives in Sacramento, Calif., faces up to 20 years in federal prison after being charged with attempting to provide support to a foreign terrorist organization that aims to overthrow the regime of Syrian President Bashar Assad.

• Hugo Hernandez-Velazquez, 45, a Mexican national accused of coercing women into working as prostitutes around the United States as part of a sex-trafficking organization that has exploited women for more than 18 years, has been extradited to New York to face federal charges, authorities said.

• Paul Price, who wants to develop eight campsites with "luxurious outhouses" featuring running water by Georgia's Lake Lanier, said "glamping" -- a term for fancy pre-erected campsites -- is a growing trend because of the pandemic.

• Greg Hetrick, superintendent of Oakley Union Elementary School District in California, said all four members of the School Board resigned days after they were heard making disparaging comments about parents during a virtual board meeting that they didn't realize was being broadcast.

• Richard Gillespie, director of the Cincinnati port, said smugglers hide narcotics in everything imaginable after customs authorities intercepted 44 pounds of cocaine-coated cornflakes that had been shipped from South America.

• Sonja Snyder of Homerville, Ga., who says she has been attacked by her neighbor's pit bull 10 times in the past year, leaving scars from bite marks on her arms, is asking local officials to crack down on aggressive pets.

• Christopher Abercrombie, 34, a now-former deputy in Greenville, S.C., faces up to life in prison on charges of first-degree criminal sexual conduct, kidnapping and burglary after investigators said he forced a woman into her home and sexually assaulted her while he was on duty.

• Jordan Kita, 24, a former North Carolina sheriff's deputy, has been acquitted of criminal charges in an incident that sparked allegations of racism after he led an armed group in search of his missing sister and went to the wrong home.