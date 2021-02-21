Lonoke police officer shot; in stable condition, city reports

A Lonoke police officer was shot Saturday night, the city and multiple agencies reported.

The officer was shot at a McDonald's location, according to a Facebook post by the city. He was stable and alert last night, the post states.

Lt. Gov. Tim Griffin wrote on Twitter that his "thoughts and prayers go out to the injured officer, the officer’s loved ones, and the Lonoke Police Department."

Attorney General Leslie Rutledge wrote on Twitter Saturday: "Please join me in praying for the City of Lonoke Police Officer who was shot and has been airlifted to the hospital tonight."

