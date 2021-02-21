Mountaineers rally to edge Longhorns

West Virginia guard Miles McBride (4) drives the ball against Texas forward Brock Cunningham (30) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021, in Austin, Texas. (AP Photo/Michael Thomas)

AUSTIN, Texas -- Bob Huggins didn't divulge exactly how he lit into his West Virginia team at halftime when it trailed Texas by 10 points.

"You wouldn't want to print what was said," the Mountaineers coach said.

The message registered. Sean McNeil and No. 13 West Virginia erased a 19-point deficit in the second half, then withstood a flurry of last-second misses to hold off No. 12 Texas 84-82 on Saturday.

"We were about as bad as we could be in the first half," Huggins said. "This group will step up and try to meet the challenge."

McNeil played only two minutes in the first half after picking up two fouls, and scored all 16 of his points after the break. He also committed two turnovers in the final 11 seconds, giving Texas a chance.

With Texas down by two, the Longhorns' Matt Coleman III missed the front end of a one-and-one free throw situation with eight seconds left. The Longhorns got the ball back, but Andrew Jones' three-point attempt rimmed out with four seconds left -- he had made a three-pointer with 1.8 seconds left to beat West Virginia 72-70 on Jan. 9.

Texas had one last try, with three-tenths of a second left, on an inbounds pass after Jones missed. But Jericho Sims missed inside after taking a lob pass from Coleman.

"We had things rolling the first 25 minutes, and we let it go," Coleman 111 said.

Miles McBride scored 17 for West Virginia (15-6, 8-4 Big 12), which was down 62-43 early in the second half. Taz Sherman, Emmitt Matthews Jr. and Derek Culver scored 14 apiece.

Courtney Ramey scored a career-best 28 points for Texas, including a career-high seven three-point baskets in eight attempts.

Ramey's consecutive three-pointers gave Texas an 82-81 lead with 2:55 left, but he fouled out 28 seconds later, and the Longhorns didn't score again. Sherman, trying to induce the fifth foul from Ramey, successfully used a pump fake and made two free throws to give West Virginia a lead it never lost.

Coleman scored 20 for Texas (13-6, 7-5) and had seven assists. Sims added 14.

NO. 5 ILLINOIS 94,

MINNESOTA 63

MINNEAPOLIS -- Ayo Dosunmu had 19 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists, Kofi Cockburn scored 22 points in 24 minutes, and No. 5 Illinois cruised past Minnesota for its seventh consecutive victory.

Trent Frazier added 15 points and six steals to help the Illini (15-5, 12-3) stay in second place in the bruising Big Ten with two weeks to go in league play. The Illini had a 31-8 edge in fast-break points, shot 56% from the floor and forced 18 turnovers by the Gophers (13-10, 6-10).

Freshman Jamal Mashburn Jr. led Minnesota with 16 points and six rebounds, with his father, former NBA player Jamal Mashburn, watching in person for the first time in his college career.

NO. 10 VILLANOVA 68,

UCONN 60

VILLANOVA, Pa. -- Collin Gillespie scored 20 points and Jeremiah Robinson-Earl had 17 points and 11 rebounds to help Villanova beat UConn.

Justin Moore added 11 points for the Wildcats (14-3, 9-2 Big East).

James Bouknight, in his second game back after missing eight due to elbow surgery, scored 21 points for the Huskies (10-6, 7-6).

NO. 23 KANSAS 67,

NO. 15 TEXAS TECH 61

LAWRENCE, Kan. -- Christian Braun hit a corner three-pointer with 24 seconds left, David McCormack scored 17 points and Kansas beat Texas Tech.

Ochai Agbaji had 14 points, and Jalen Wilson added 11 for the (17-7, 11-5 Big 12). Braun and Marcus Garrett each had 10 points.

Marcus Santos-Silva and Kevin McCullar each scored 12 points for Texas Tech (14-7, 6-6).

NO. 16 FLORIDA STATE 79,

PITTSBURGH 72

PITTSBURGH -- Raiquan Gray had 16 points and eight rebounds and Florida State beat Pittsburgh for its third consecutive victory.

Malik Osborne had 12 points and nine rebounds, and RayQuan Evans also scored 12 points for the Seminoles (13-3, 9-2 ACC).

Justin Champagnie had 21 points and 10 rebounds for Pitt (9-9, 5-8).

West Virginia forward Jalen Bridges (2) defends a shot by Texas guard Courtney Ramey (3) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021, in Austin, Texas. (AP Photo/Michael Thomas)

Texas guard Matt Coleman, III (2) is fouled by West Virginia guard Sean McNeil (22) at the end of the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021, in Austin, Texas. (AP Photo/Michael Thomas)

West Virginia head coach Bob Huggins draws a play for his team during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Texas, Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021, in Austin, Texas. (AP Photo/Michael Thomas)