• Kim Kardashian has filed for divorce from Kanye West, her representative confirmed Friday. The couple, who share four children, married in 2014 after they began dating two years before. Rumors of Kardashian, 40, and West, 43, splitting up have circulated in recent weeks, after a tumultuous year for the couple. West announced on the Fourth of July that he intended to run for president, displaying erratic behavior at a campaign rally later that month and soon afterward on Twitter. He said Kardashian had been trying to get him medical attention and that he intended to divorce her. Kardashian largely stayed silent on the matter of her husband's mental health but spoke out via her Instagram Story later in July. She requested "compassion and empathy," noting that family members can be "powerless" in their efforts to get help for someone who isn't a minor. Kardashian and West were longtime friends before they began dating in 2012, soon after Kardashian separated from her second husband, former NBA player Kris Humphries. West was reluctant to appear on "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" at first, but took on a more prominent role several years into their marriage. The Kardashian-Jenner family announced last fall that the reality series would be ending with the season that debuts next month, concluding a 14-year run that tracked their growth from cable TV stars to business moguls.

• Britain's Princess Eugenie and her husband, Jack Brooksbank, have named their baby boy August Philip Hawke Brooksbank, Buckingham Palace said Saturday. The baby -- a ninth great-grandchild for Queen Elizabeth II -- was born Feb. 9 at London's Portland Hospital. One of the infant's middle names appears to pay tribute to Eugenie's grandfather, Prince Philip. The queen's 99-year-old husband is in a London hospital where he was admitted Tuesday after feeling ill. Eugenie, 30, is the younger daughter of Prince Andrew and Sarah, Duchess of York, and a granddaughter of the queen. The baby, who weighed 8 pounds, 1 ounce, is her first child and is 11th in line to the British throne. Eugenie married 35-year-old Brooksbank, a businessman, in October 2018 at St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle. Eugenie posted a picture on Instagram of the couple holding their son, who is swaddled in a blue blanket with a matching cap. "Thank you for so many wonderful messages. Our hearts are full of love for this little human, words can't express," she wrote, adding that the photo was taken "by our wonderful midwife."