BASKETBALL

HSU women beat Arkansas Tech

Henderson State University hit 12 three-pointers Saturday on its way to handing Arkansas Tech University its first loss of the season, 90-86 at the Duke Wells Center in Arkadelphia.

Maci Mains led Henderson State (5-5, 5-4 Great American Conference) with 18 points, while Lani Snowden had 17 and Sonni Martin added 13. Ashlei Lopez led Arkansas Tech (10-1, 9-1) with 17 points, Kaley Shipman and Jalei Oglesby had 15 each and Hannah Villines chipped in 11.

OBU women cruise

Eden Crow scored a game-high 28 points on 13-of-20 shooting from the floor Saturday to lead the Ouachita Baptist University women to their first victory of the season, a 102-86 victory over Southern Arkansas University at Vining Arena in Arkadelphia.

Makayla Miller had 25 points and Maija Gertsone poured in 20 for Ouachita Baptist (1-3, 1-3). Jessica Jones led Southern Arkansas (2-8, 1-8) with 18 points and Kisi Young added 15.

Henderson State men win

Raekwon Rogers scored a game-high 23 points on 7-of-11 shooting from the floor and 8-of-10 shooting from the free-throw line to lead the Henderson State University men to an 83-70 victory over Arkansas Tech University on Saturday at the Duke Wells Center in Arkadelphia.

The Reddies (7-7, 7-7 Great American Conference) outrebounded the Wonder Boys 43-33, but were outscored in the lane 28-26. Henderson State countered with 8 steals, 17 second-chance points and 13 points off 11 Arkansas Tech turnovers.

Malik Riddle had 18 points for Henderson State and Xavier Davenport chipped in with 10. Cejay Mann led Arkansas Tech (6-8, 4-8) with 14 points, Ke'lyn Adams and Tony Hall had 12 each and Justin Briley contributed 10.

Smith leads OBU men to win

Kendarious Smith scored 18 points on Saturday to lead the Ouachita Baptist men to a 73-59 victory over Southern Arkansas University at Vining Arena in Arkadelphia.

Ma"Darius Hobson had 12 points for the Tigers (5-8, 5-7) and Leon Kalinic chipped in with 10. Blake Rodgers led the Muleriders (10-5, 9-5) with 15 points, while Devante and Jalen Brooks added 14 each.

Lyon women clinch AMC title

The Lyon College women clinched the American Midwest Conference's regular-season title for the second conseutive season Saturday with a 66-39 victory over Harris-Stowe State in Batesville.

The Scots (10-1, 10-1), ranked No. 21 in NAIA, started the game on a 13-0 run and led 15-5 after the first quarter. The Hornets cut the lead to eight early in the second quarter before a three-pointer by Jade Giron and consecutive jumpers from Katie Turner pushed the lead to 25-12. Harris-Stowe State got the lead down to single digits again later in the second quarter before Lyon went on a 7-1 run to lead 33-18 at halftime.

Turner led all scorers with a season-high 18 points, while Giron finished with 17 and Paige Kelley chipped in with 13.

Verlasevic leads Lyon men to win

Faris Verlasevic led all scorers with a season-high 20 points on 8-of-9 shooting from the floor Saturday as the Lyon College men (9-4, 7-2 American Midwest Conference) beat Hannibal-LaGrange 68-44 in Batesville.

A three-poiner by Dominique Loyd broke an early 4-4 tie and sparked a 17-3 run for the Scots to build a 21-7 lead with 6:54 left in the first half. Hannibal-LaGrange cut the lead in half two minutes later, but five consecutive points from Verlasevic built the lead up to 26-17 at halftime. A three-pointer by Verlasevic pushed the Scots' lead to 50-29 with 10:26 left in the game and Lyon led by 27 at one point in the second half.

Chris Craig finished with 12 points and Cole Anderson had 10 for Lyon College, which hosts Central Baptist College today for a shot at the AMC regular-season title. Grant Peters scored 13 points to lead Hannibal-LaGrange (4-18, 3-11).

Williams Baptist men, women win

Williams Baptist College won both games against the University of Health Sciences and Pharmacy in St. Louis on Saturday, earning a 69-65 victory in the men's game and an 88-60 victory in the women's game.

Shackeel Butters had 19 points and 19 rebounds to lead the WBC men (8-10, 6-6 American Midwest Conference), while Cortez King added 14 points and 12 rebounds. EJ Anderson scored 18 points for the Eagles and Jaylen Grangers chipped in 10 off the bench.

Tasia Bland scored 21 points on 10-of-13 shooting and grabbed 10 rebounds for the Williams Baptist women. Taylor Freeman had 20 points and a game-high 11 rebounds for the Eagles (14-5, 11-3 American Midwest Conference), while Italei Gray added 11 points and 10 rebounds. Cassidy Clayton had 14 points off the bench for Williams Baptist, which shot 55.6% from the floor and 50% from the three-point line.

-- Democrat-Gazette Press Services