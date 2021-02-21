Sections
Weddings

Today at 2:01 a.m.

Franklin-Chaney

Wedding vows were exchanged by Jordon Chaney and Adam Franklin on Saturday at Chenal Country Club.

The bride is the daughter of Deborah and Robert Chaney of Little Rock.

The groom is the son of Jenny Smith of Barley, Ga. and Roy Driggers of Grand Island, Fla.

The couple will reside in Shannon Hills.

