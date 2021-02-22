Lawman hurt, kidnap suspect dead after shootout

A suspect in a child abduction case died after a shootout that left one Lonoke police officer critically wounded just after 8 p.m. Saturday at a McDonald's parking lot near Interstate 40, according to a state police news release.

The Arkansas State Police Criminal Investigation Division is leading the investigation into the officer-involved shooting at 1834 Arkansas 31 in Lonoke and the second crime scene south of Lonoke where William Robert Ice, 38, of Jackson Center, Pa., was shot and later died, according to the Sunday news release.

Ice was a fugitive wanted in at least two states, including by Pennsylvania law enforcement authorities in connection with other child predator cases.

While on patrol, two Lonoke officers spotted a Dodge sport utility vehicle parked at the restaurant that looked like one connected to a North Carolina child abduction case.

As the officers exited their patrol car and approached the car, they saw two people inside the SUV and ordered the driver to get out, according to the news release. Ice exited but then aimed a gun at one of the officers and shot him, the release said.

The second, uninjured officer returned fire as Ice got back into the car and fled, police said.

An Arkansas State trooper in the area heard the reports of an officer down on police radio and spotted the suspect's car leaving the parking lot. The trooper pursued it through Lonoke, south along Arkansas 31, and onto Raprich Road, where it became disabled in a snowbank, according to the news release.

A 14-year-old female passenger fled from the vehicle. Law enforcement identified the girl as the abducted child, according the news release.

Inside the SUV, the trooper found Ice critically injured from what appeared to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound, according the news release. Ice later died at a Little Rock hospital. His body has been sent to the Arkansas State Crime Laboratory to determine the manner and cause of death.

The wounded Lonoke police officer is reported to be in stable condition at a Little Rock hospital. The identities of the officers involved were not released.

The FBI, joined by multiple state and local law enforcement agencies, continue to review the shooting, according to the news release.