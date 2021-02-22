Little Rock delays yard waste collection

Little Rock residents will have to wait another week to get any yard waste collected, as crews work to pick up additional garbage piled up from last week, according to a city of Little Rock news release Sunday.

Trash pickup was suspended last week due to the winter storm. Yard waste crews will be busy assisting the garbage crews in collection.

Any public works customers who have excess garbage should place it in bags at the curb by their cart with space left for the automated pickup of the carts, according the news release. Crews will not collect loose or uncontained material, and residents will be responsible for secure storage and cleanup of any improperly contained garbage.

Waste management should collect recycling on its normal schedule, according the news release.

Public works staff will contact customers who had trash bins scheduled for last week to reschedule.

Solid waste will continue with the bulky item collections previously scheduled last week and "will work to be back on schedule as soon as possible," according the city. Future collection scheduling may be adjusted to help reduce the backlog of requests.