Man, 20, ID'd as victim in Little Rock homicide

Police tape
Police on Sunday released the name of a man who was found killed over the weekend in southwest Little Rock.
Officers sent to the 5200 block of Halifax Drive, about 1 ½ miles northeast of the Interstate 30 interchange with South University Avenue, around 1:50 p.m. on Saturday found 20-year-old Dontay Stanley of Little Rock dead, according to the city’s police department.
The investigation into Stanley’s death is ongoing. Police are asking anyone who has information on the killing to call their anonymous tip line at (501) 371-4636.
