Police: Man robbed at gunpoint outside Little Rock restaurant

A man was robbed at gunpoint outside Shark’s Fish & Chicken in Little Rock just after midnight on Saturday, police said.

Officers responded to 124 John Barrow Road, where the 23-year-old worker told officers he was robbed at gunpoint, according to an incident report.

The man told officers he went to warm up his car around 11:55 p.m., when a vehicle, which had been through the drive-thru earlier, pulled up next to him, the report states.

The driver rolled down the window and told the man that his brother had to tell him something. At that point, the man heard someone walking behind him, and turned to see a man holding a handgun, according to police.

The driver exited the vehicle, also armed with a handgun, and demanded the man sit down, before taking $500 and a debit card from him, the report states.

Both men then got back in the vehicle and fled south on John Barrow Road, police said.

No further information is available at this time.