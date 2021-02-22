Sections
Police: Woman faces aggravated assault charge after spitting on officer

by Brianna Kwasnik | Today at 3:55 p.m.
story.lead_photo.caption Sommer Jean Golliday is facing an aggravated assault charge after allegedly spitting in an officer's face, police said.

A 26-year-old woman is facing charges of aggravated assault after she allegedly spat in a police officer’s face, police said.

Officers were dispatched to the 1500 block of Kathleen Street just after 10:30 p.m. Thursday in reference to a domestic disturbance, according to an incident report from Jonesboro police.

Sommer Jean Golliday reportedly struck a man in the face with her fist and attempted to hit him with a small dumbbell, the report states.

When officers took Golliday into custody, she reportedly spat directly in one of the officer’s faces, police said.

Golliday is facing one charge of aggravated assault on an officer and one charge of aggravated assault on a family or household member, authorities said.

Golliday is being held on $53,500 bond, according to an online jail roster.

