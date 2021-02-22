Startup business courses to begin

Cash is shown in a register at a business in Eagle, Colo., in this Dec. 25, 2018, file photo. (AP / Jenny Kane )

The Generator, an innovation hub powered by Go Forward Pine Bluff, opened the application period for Gentrepreneurship: Creating a Business Program.

The Generator is launching a beginning entrepreneurship accelerator for those seriously considering starting a business, part-time or full-time.

The program is also for those who have already started a business but are searching for clarity and a fuller understanding of running a successful business after 1-3 years of being in business, according to a news release.

"We are very excited about launching Gentrepreneurship: Creating a Business," said Mildred Franco, executive director of The Generator.

"It's a great opportunity for would-be entrepreneurs who would like to learn how to go from idea to business plan, and early entrepreneurs who are still searching for clarity and a fuller understanding on running a successful business."

It is a 12-week accelerator, which will be delivered in a hybrid format.

Lessons will be self-paced on Accenture's online-platform.

The 90-minute evening weekly meetings will be in-person to discuss and amplify the lessons with presentations by subject matter experts and experienced entrepreneurs, videos and more.

The eight modules online portion of this accelerator, "Creating Your Business," was developed in partnership between Accenture and Futurpreneur Canada, and it is the property of Accenture.

This portion of the accelerator is sponsored exclusively in Pine Bluff by Rural LISC, a national program of Local Initiative Support Corp.

The deadline to apply is March 5 at 11:59 p.m.

The schedule includes: Week 1: Program Kick-off; Week 2: Becoming an Entrepreneur; Week 3: Price, Profit and Cost; Week 4: Business Financial Planning; Week 5: Marketing your Business; Week 6: Marketing Channels and Pricing; Week 7: Running your Business; Week 8: Protecting your Business; Week 9: Creating your Business Plan & Intro to Lean Canvas & Customer Discovery; Week 10: Lean Canvas: Solution, Problem and Customer Segment; Week 11: Reviewing participants' Lean Canvas & Intro to pitch; Week 12: Participants Pitch and Celebration.

The Generator's Makerspace, 435 S. Main St., provides an opportunity for inventors, engineers, business owners, current or potential entrepreneurs and makers to work and collaborate on ideas and projects for product development, business improvements, hobbies and events.

Details: visit https://goforwardpinebluff.org/the-generator/ or email Mildred Franco, executive director, at francomildred@goforwardpb.org.