BASEBALL

UALR claims season-opening victory

The University of Arkansas at Little Rock defeated Oral Roberts 4-3 on Sunday at J.L. Johnson Stadium in Tulsa in its season opener.

The Trojans finished with 11 hits, as Eldrige Figueroa led the team with three, while Noah Dickerson added two more.

Aaron Funk allowed 1 hit with no walks and 5 strikeouts in 5 innings, earning a no-decision for UALR. Hayden Arnold earned the victory for the Trojans, pitching the final four innings in relief of Funk. Arnold allowed 3 runs on 4 hits with 6 strikeouts.

SOFTBALL

Arkansas sweeps doubleheader

No. 25 Arkansas (3-2) picked up two victories Sunday in Lake Charles, La., defeating No. 18 Baylor 7-2 and McNeese State 3-1.

Mary Haff earned both victories, allowing 3 runs in 11 innings.

In the first game against Baylor, Arkansas used a two-out, six-run rally in the second inning to pull away from the Bears. Hannah McEwen and Danielle Gibson each hit a two-run double in the second inning to give the Razorbacks a 4-2 lead. Later in the inning, Linnie Malkin had a two-run single to make it 6-2. Gibson added a home run in the sixth inning.

Malkin hit a two-run home run and Hannah Gammill also homered in the second game against McNeese State to account for the Razorbacks' scoring.

CROSS COUNTRY

UCA women win Southland title

The University of Central Arkansas women's cross country team won its second consecutive Southland Conference championship Sunday in Hammond, La.

UCA earned 86 points in the team standings, finishing ahead of Abilene Christian and Stephen F. Austin.

Tamara Reeves paced the Bears with a career-best and school-record time of 21:06.94. Reeves' run earned her a sixth-place finish and second-team All-Southland selection.

Sara Steimel collected second-team honors as well after she produced a career-best mark of 21:34.17 and finished 10th. Kennedy Timmerman posted a personal-best run of 21:46.84 and earned third-team honors. With the best time of her career, Bekah Bostian notched a 22nd-place effort of 22:16.83. Anna Jeffcoat finished with a career-best time of 22:53.14 and placed 35th. With a personal-best mark of 23:41.30, Anna Bommes finished 49th. Charlotte Blair came in 57th with an effort of 24:05.50.

UCA men finish fifth

The University of Central Arkansas men's cross country team finished fifth with 121 points at the Southland Conference championship Sunday in Hammond, La.

Alex Hanson led the men with a 12th-place time of 24:13.66, which is the best time in UCA history, and earned a third-team Southland selection.

Max Nores recorded a run of 24:43.84 and placed 17th. Thomas Cain produced a 26th-place mark of 25:03.28, which is a personal best. With a personal-best effort of 25:11.94, Jared Hamilton finished 31st. Hunter Henderson clocked a career-best time of 25:21.29 and placed 35th. Simon Schneider came in 43rd with a personal-best mark of 25:40.78.

Southeastern Louisiana won the men's team title.

BASKETBALL

Lyon men earn AMC title

The Lyon College men's basketball team won their first American Midwest Conference championship, defeating Central Baptist College 91-78 on Sunday at Becknell Gymnasium in Batesville.

It's the first conference championship for Lyon since the 1982-83 season when the school was known as Arkansas College and played in the Arkansas Intercollegiate Conference.

Dominique Loyd led the Scots with 27 points. Ray Price and Faris Verlasevic had 22 and 20 points, respectively. Hunter Daley added 11 points.

Lyon will be the No. 1 seed in the AMC Tournament and will host No. 8 seed William Woods or No. 9 seed Harris-Stowe at 7 p.m. Thursday night in a quarterfinal game.

-- Democrat-Gazette Press Services