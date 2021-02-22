Troopers: Man, 70, killed after vehicle strikes tree in Madison County

A Combs man was killed in a crash on Friday afternoon after his vehicle struck a tree, authorities said.

Toby Chase, 70, was driving north on Madison County 4275 around 4:10 p.m, when his 2018 Polaris drove off the road on the east side, striking a tree, according to a preliminary crash report provided by state police.

The vehicle came to a rest against the tree, the report states.

Authorities described conditions at the time of the crash as clear and dry.

At least 65 people have died as a result of crashes on Arkansas roads so far this year, according to summary reports from the state Department of Public Safety.