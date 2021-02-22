UAPB women's Texas trip starts at Prairie View

Khadijah Brown (23) of UAPB, pictured during a Jan. 9 game against Alabama State in Pine Bluff, ranks seventh in the Southwestern Athletic Conference in scoring. (Pine Bluff Commercial/I.C. Murrell)

The University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff women's basketball team will open a three-game trip in the state of Texas today with the first of back-to-back games at Prairie View A&M.

The Golden Lions (2-14 overall, 1-9) will face PVAMU (1-8, 0-6) today at 5 p.m. in a makeup of the contest that was postponed on Jan. 25 in Pine Bluff due to covid-19 challenges in the Prairie View program. UAPB will then play the Panthers Tuesday at 3 p.m. and Texas Southern (2-6, 1-5) Thursday at 5:30 p.m. in doubleheaders with the Golden Lion men that were rescheduled due to last week's snow event.

The UAPB Sports Network will broadcast all three games on KPBA-FM 99.3 The Beat, online at uapblionsroar.com/live, and on the free UAPB Athletics App. The games against Prairie View can also be seen online at uapblionsroar.com/pv, and Thursday's game can be seen online at uapblionsroar.com/tsu.

In their last contest, the Lady Lions battled Southern to a halftime tie before the Jaguars pulled away in the third quarter en route to a win.

UAPB's Khadijah Brown has been named as the Southwestern Athletic Conference Impact Player Of The Week. Brown (6-3, redshirt senior, Miami, Fla.) notched her second straight double-double, eighth of the season and 10th of her career on Saturday against Southern. Brown scored a career-high 26 points along with 10 rebounds, two steals, and one blocked shot in the contest.

On the season, Brown is seventh in the SWAC in both scoring (14.9 points per game) and blocked shots per game (1.5 per game), fourth in both rebounds (9.4 per game) and field goal percentage (49.1%), and 11th in free throw percentage (64.9%).

The Panthers' schedule has been delayed at different times this season, limiting them to only nine contests thus far. Prairie View's only win this season came in the season opener against McNeese, as the Panthers lost four of their six SWAC games by seven points or less. Diana Rosenthal (12.8 points per game, 13th in SWAC), Kennedy Paul (10.1 per game) and Tiffany Tullis (10.1 per game) lead the Panthers.