I-430 lane closures planned for Thursday night

Traffic moves through a construction zone Wednesday Feb. 3, 2021 in Little Rock at Cantrell Road and Interstate 430. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Staton Breidenthal) ( Arkansas Democrat-Gazette / Staton Breidenthal)
Improvements to Cantrell Road will require an overnight lane closure on Interstate 430 on Thursday night, the Arkansas Department of Transportation said.
Weather permitting, the inside and middle northbound lanes of I-430 from the Pleasant Valley Drive overpass to the Arkansas River Bridge will be closed from 8 p.m. Thursday to 6 a.m. Friday morning, according to a news release from the Transportation Department.
Drivers are advised to use caution when approaching and traveling through work zones.
Additional travel information can be found at IDriveArkansas.com.
ADVERTISEMENT
Sponsor Content
COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with the Democrat-Gazette commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. The Democrat-Gazette commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.