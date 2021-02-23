I-430 lane closures planned for Thursday night

Improvements to Cantrell Road will require an overnight lane closure on Interstate 430 on Thursday night, the Arkansas Department of Transportation said.

Weather permitting, the inside and middle northbound lanes of I-430 from the Pleasant Valley Drive overpass to the Arkansas River Bridge will be closed from 8 p.m. Thursday to 6 a.m. Friday morning, according to a news release from the Transportation Department.

Drivers are advised to use caution when approaching and traveling through work zones.

Additional travel information can be found at IDriveArkansas.com.