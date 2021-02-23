Arkansas' Bolden wins weekly SEC pitching award

Arkansas pitcher Caleb Bolden throws during a game against Texas on Sunday, Feb. 21, 2021, in Arlington, Texas. ( James D. Smith/Special to the Democrat-Gazette )

— Arkansas right hander Caleb Bolden was named the SEC's co-pitcher of the week on Tuesday.

Bolden pitched four scoreless innings to close the Razorbacks' 4-0 victory over Texas on Sunday. He struck out seven batters and did not allow a hit, but had two base runners on a walk and a hit batter.

The fourth-year junior from Texarkana shared the pitcher of the week award with Mississippi State's Landon Sims, who struck out 10 Texas batters in four innings a day before Bolden shut down the Longhorns.

Arkansas coach Dave Van Horn said Bolden is a candidate to start one of the Razorbacks' games this week against Southeast Missouri State. Bolden has started six games in his career, including four as a freshman in 2018.

Bolden started twice last year in his first year back from Tommy John surgery, and was in line to be one of Arkansas' SEC weekend starters before the season was suspended.