Arkansas makes cut for 4-star O-lineman Andrew Chamblee

ESPN 4-star Maumelle offensive tackle Andrew Chamblee has announced his top seven schools, and Arkansas is one of them.

Chamblee, 6-5, 290 pounds, named the Razorbacks, Florida, Penn State, Auburn, Tennessee, Ole Miss and Michigan State as his finalists. He and his parents did a virtual visit with Arkansas on Jan. 23.

ESPN also rates Chamblee the No. 30 offensive tackle and the No. 220 overall prospect in the nation for the 2022 class.

Chamblee is one of two in-state offensive line prospects with offers from the Razorbacks. Joe T. Robinson’s E'Marion Harris (6-6, 305) is the other.

Arkansas has four commitments and Eli Henderson, 6-4, 290 pounds, of Duncan (S.C.) Byrnes, is the lone offensive line pledge for the 2022 class.