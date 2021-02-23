Cowboys outlast Red Raiders

Stanford guard Kiana Williams dribbles against Arizona during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Stanford, Calif., Monday, Feb. 22, 2021. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

STILLWATER, Okla. -- Cade Cunningham scored 20 points and Oklahoma State got past Texas Tech in overtime for the second time this season, beating the 18th-ranked Red Raiders 74-69 on Monday night.

Cunningham, the Big 12's leading scorer and one of the nation's top freshmen, put on a show in front of about a dozen NBA scouts and executives. He made 8 of 13 shots and had 5 rebounds.

Kalib Boone scored 18 points and Avery Anderson III added 16 for the Cowboys (15-6, 8-6 Big 12), who rallied from an 11-point second-half deficit with Cunningham on the bench due to foul trouble. Oklahoma State also beat Texas Tech in overtime on Jan. 2 and is 3-0 in overtime games this season.

Oklahoma State made 15 of 24 free throws in regulation but drained 7 of 8 in the extra period to claim its third consecutive victory.

Terrence Shannon Jr. scored 18 points and Mac McClung added 17 for Texas Tech (14-8, 6-7), which lost its third consecutive game.

Texas Tech led 37-36 at halftime. The Red Raiders scored the first six points of the second half, and Oklahoma State Coach Mike Boynton called a timeout.

Cunningham committed his fourth foul three minutes into the second half. Shortly after Cunningham sat, McClung hit a tough turnaround jumper to put Texas Tech up 45-36. The Cowboys missed their first nine shots of the second half and didn't score for more than 6 1/2 minutes.

Oklahoma State rallied without Cunningham. Keylan Boone made a three-pointer to finally get the Cowboys on the board in the second half. Anderson's layup on a baseline cut tied the game at 47-47, and Oklahoma State finally took the lead on two free throws by Kalib Boone.

Oklahoma State could have won in the closing seconds of regulation, but Rondel Walker missed a three-pointer at the buzzer.

NO. 19 USC 72, OREGON 58

LOS ANGELES -- Tahj Eaddy scored 24 points and No. 19 Southern California got off to a blistering start on its way to a victory over Oregon.

The Trojans (19-4, 13-3) moved into sole possession of first place in the Pac-12 by dominating the Ducks with just a seven-man rotation. Second-leading rebounder Isaiah Mobley strained his right calf earlier in the day and missed his first start of the season.

LJ Figueroa and Eric Williams Jr. scored 14 points each for Oregon, which had its five-game winning streak snapped. The Ducks (14-5, 9-4) came in tied with USC and UCLA at three losses apiece in league play.

Eaddy scored USC's first nine points -- all on three-pointers -- and the Trojans raced to a 17-1 lead while the Ducks missed their first 12 shots. Eaddy, a graduate transfer from Santa Clara, hit five three-pointers in the half, his last one giving USC a 23-point cushion, its largest of the period.

The Trojans made 17 of 26 shots in the half. Oregon missed seven of eight three-pointers and shot 10 of 29 from the floor.

USC got 15 points and a season high-tying 11 rebounds from Drew Peterson, and 11 points from Evan Mobley.

TOP 25 WOMEN

NO. 4 STANFORD 62,

NO. 9 ARIZONA 48

STANFORD, Calif. -- Kiana Williams scored 15 points and No. 4 Stanford clinched its first regular-season Pac-12 Conference crown in seven years, beating ninth-ranked Arizona.

Lexie Hull added 16 points and nine rebounds for the Cardinal (21-2, 18-2 Pac-12), who won their 10th consecutive game to capture the program's first league title since 2014. Oregon won the past three.

Arizona star Aari McDonald scored 20 points despite a slow start and missing all six of her three-point tries.

She began 1 for 8, was 2 of 11 at halftime as her team trailed 31-25, and finished 8 of 24.

The Wildcats (15-3, 13-3) went more than four minutes without scoring late in the first half, missing five consecutive field goals during one stretch and 10 of 11 as they finished the half shooting 29% (8 for 28).

Arizona's second seven-game winning streak of the season ended just like the first one, with a loss to Stanford.

The Wildcats were 7-0 before they were routed at home by the Cardinal on Jan. 1.

Haley Jones had 13 points, 8 rebounds and 2 steals for Stanford but also committed 7 of her team's 16 turnovers.

Stanford guard Kiana Williams, right, reaches for the ball under Arizona guard Helena Pueyo, bottom left, and forward Trinity Baptiste during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Stanford, Calif., Monday, Feb. 22, 2021. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

Arizona guard Aari McDonald, middle, drives against Stanford guard Anna Wilson (3) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Stanford, Calif., Monday, Feb. 22, 2021. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

Arizona forward Trinity Baptiste, middle, is defended by Stanford guard Hannah Jump (33) and forward Francesca Belibi during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Stanford, Calif., Monday, Feb. 22, 2021. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

Arizona forward Sam Thomas, foreground, reaches for the ball in front of Stanford guard Lexie Hull during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Stanford, Calif., Monday, Feb. 22, 2021. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

Stanford forward Francesca Belibi (5) shoots against Arizona forward Lauren Ware during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Stanford, Calif., Monday, Feb. 22, 2021. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

Stanford guard Lexie Hull (12) shoots against Arizona forward Cate Reese (25) and forward Trinity Baptiste (0) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Stanford, Calif., Monday, Feb. 22, 2021. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

Stanford head coach Tara VanDerveer reacts during the first half of her team's NCAA college basketball game against Arizona in Stanford, Calif., Monday, Feb. 22, 2021. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)