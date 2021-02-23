Golden Lions face Prairie View A&M

The University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff men's basketball team returns to action tonight against Prairie View A&M at 6 in a nationally televised game on ESPNU.

The UAPB Sports Network radio broadcast begins at 2:45 p.m. with Lions Roar Pregame before the Golden Lion women take on PVAMU on KPBA-FM 99.3 The Beat. It is also online at uapblionsroar.com/live and on the free UAPB Athletics App.

Tonight's game is the first for UAPB (3-17, 2-9 SWAC) since Feb. 13, a 73-71 home overtime loss to Southern in a back-and-forth contest that had 11 lead changes and seven ties in the second half. Shaun Doss Jr. led the way with 21 points and six rebounds. Terrance Banyard has season highs in points (13) and blocks (three), and Markedric Bell added nine points, six rebounds, two steals and four blocks.

Doss ranks in the SWAC's Top 15 in seven categories: scoring (17.0 points per game, tied for third), rebounding (6.4 per game, sixth), field goal percentage (38.6/eighth), free throw percentage (70.0/11th), made 3's per game (1.3/tied for 14th), blocks (0.8 bpg /tied for 10th), and minutes (34.6 per game/third).

The Golden Lions will try and end the 31-game home court winning streak of Prairie View A&M (8-4, 7-0), currently the third-longest in the nation. The Panthers are coming off a 77-75 win at Texas Southern Sunday afternoon. Cam Mack (14.4 points per game, sixth in the SWAC; 8.5 assists, first in SWAC and NCAA) leads the Panthers.