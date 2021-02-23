Head-on crash kills Hot Springs woman, injures 2 others

A head-on collision Monday night in Garland County killed a Hot Springs woman and injured two others, including a child, troopers said.

Sarah Pate-Baker, 23, was driving a 2011 Kia Sportage north on Arkansas 5 shortly before 7:30 p.m. when she reportedly crossed the centerline and struck a southbound 2019 Jeep Grand Cherokee, driven by Connie Miller, 70 of Hot Springs Village according to a preliminary report by state police.

The crash injured Pate-Baker, Miller and a girl riding in the Kia, the report states. Troopers said the injured were taken to CHI St. Vincent Hot Springs, where Pate-Baker was later pronounced dead by Dr. Ross Brown.

The report notes road conditions were clear and dry at the time of the wreck.

At least 67 people have died as a result of crashes on Arkansas roads so far this year, preliminary figures indicate.