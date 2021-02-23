Happy birthday (Feb. 23): The superficial goals have been met, but they are not the ones that are important to you anymore. You go deeper and ask, "What else?" The question starts a process of creativity and outreach. You'll move through feelings and relationships, receptive to the great gifts coming your way. You resonate with vitality.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): You're attracted to people and things for a reason, though sometimes not a good one, or at least not good enough to warrant further action. True wisdom is knowing what's worth pursuing.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): You will work up a lot of energy and put it into the thing you desire. Is it industriousness, manifestation or magic? Whatever you call it, it's a recipe that's bringing you what you want.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21): Don't forget about the power of anticipation. The more a person waits for something, the more he or she wants it. Attention is an investment. A very effective way to hold attention is in the style of a dangling carrot.

CANCER (June 22-July 22): You could give them what they want straight away. Then they will expect that every time. This kind of stability builds trust. Sometimes trust is what's needed; other times, surprise is the key element.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): No one is born knowing how to handle this world and get along with people. All of the behaviors have to be learned. Your open mind and forgiving heart will keep you perpetually learning.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): There are those who think that only a fool responds to problems without critical thought. What you know is that sometimes, relying on your unthinking response is the wisest move you can make.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23): There's such a thing as too much structure. Uptight scenes could use a playful, disruptive force. Your childlike impulses can surprise them at first but will prove to be a force for good.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21): Your social instincts are on point. You know when to get serious and when to lighten the mood, take a risk and go for the laugh. Deep connections can be (and often are) made out of a string of lighthearted moments.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Whatever you are going through, you know that others are in the same boat. And still, others are in a sinking ship, envying your boat or seeing it as their rescue.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): You are part of the brew, the magic element that makes it sing, in fact. So, the successes of the group are also your successes, and you will do well to celebrate with all the pride of ownership.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Your patience will be tested, if not your temper, but you've much more self-control than the forces that bear. People see how well you handle yourself, and you'll rise in the esteem of a key player.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): You've a talent for sharing just the right and necessary thing. You'll teach someone a skill or value that maybe doesn't seem like a big deal to you, even though it has life-changing potential.

DREAMY MOON TRINE

The Cancer moon forms a dreamy trine to Neptune in Pisces. The artists create; the lovers long; the dancers partner with negative space to form kinetic poetry. And if you are in no category mentioned, you are among the fortunate who need no mirror to experience joy’s pure flow through heart and deed in mundane and grand aspects of life.

COSMIC QUESTION

Q: “He’s a Pisces and more sensitive than me (and I’m highly sensitive!) He writes me poetry. We have philosophical conversations. I like how he looks, his job, etc. He ticks all the boxes and then some. … So … why am I not in love?”

A: You are not alone in this phenomenon. We think we know what we want in love, but then we get it and it doesn’t move us — or we don’t get it at all and we’re crazy about a person in spite of ourselves. One reason is that love is a process, not a checklist. If you could just purchase the right one and take it home, it would be like other things available in the store — useful and exciting until they’re not. What was the seduction process like with this highly compatible and box-ticking Pisces?

As you mention, your signs are both driven by emotion. But don’t forget that emotions don’t just happen willy-nilly. They are often responses to the challenges of a game. If he has offered his heart to you before you feel you’ve earned it, a process has been skipped. That process is essential to falling in love. His tender heart is invaluable, and yet, without elements like mystery, chase, uncertainty and more, it will go unvalued by both of you.

CELEBRITY PROFILES

Dakota Fanning and her sister, Elle Fanning, will play sisters on screen in “The Nightingale,” based on Kristin Hannah’s novel set at the start of the second World War. Fanning was born when the sun, Venus and Saturn were all in artistic and empathetic Pisces. Her natal moon is in Cancer, and natal Mercury and Mars shine from intellectually and socially savvy Aquarius.