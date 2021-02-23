Northwest Arkansas arrest roundup

Bentonville

• Raithan Walters, 23, of 621 N. D St. in McAlester Okla., was arrested Sunday in connection with aggravated assault on family or household member. Walters was being held Monday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Fayetteville

• Austin Potts, 23, of 13 Marion County 135 in Oakland, Ark., was arrested Saturday in connection with aggravated assault, false imprisonment and aggravated assault on a family or household member. Potts was being held Monday in the Washington County Detention Center on $25,000 bond.

• Emily Bailey, 23, of 2089 N. Birch Ave. Apt. 12 in Fayetteville was arrested Saturday in connection with robbery, criminal impersonation and theft of property. Bailey was being held Monday in the Washington County Detention Center on $3,500 bond.

• Michael Fouts, 33, of 1043 S. Regency Drive in Fayetteville was arrested Saturday in connection with aggravated assault on a family or household member and domestic battering. Fouts was released Sunday from the Washington County Detention Center on $10,000 bond.

• Jawan Mahone, 29, of 1125 N. West End Ave. in Fayetteville was arrested Saturday in connection with aggravated assault on a family or household member and domestic battering. Mahone was being held Monday in the Washington County Detention Center on $5,000 bond.

• Rusty Long, 33, of 1803 W. Deane St. in Fayetteville was arrested Saturday in connection with possession of firearm by certain persons. Long was being held Monday in the Washington County Detention Center on $1,500 bond.

• Brian Hicks, 38, of 1400 N. Willow Ave. in Fayetteville was arrested Sunday in connection with domestic battering. Hicks was being held Monday in the Washington County Detention Center on $10,000 bond.

Pea Ridge

• Sarah White, 46, of 87 Skyline Drive in Bella Vista was arrested Monday in connection with domestic battering. White was being held Monday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Rogers

• Lawrence Baker, 21, of 2416 W. Gum St. in Rogers was arrested Saturday in connection with sexual assault. Baker was being held Monday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

• Daniel Ramirez, 29, of 1051 W. Pleasant Grove Road in Rogers was arrested Monday in connection with two counts of aggravated assault on family or household member. Ramirez was being held Monday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Springdale

• Kenneth Botta, 32, of 608 Black Oak Ave. in Springdale was arrested Sunday in connection with aggravated assault on a family or household member. Botta was being held Monday in the Washington County Detention Center on $10,000 bond.

Washington County Sheriff's Office

• Seth Hice, 25, of 4011 E. Geneva Drive in Fayetteville was arrested Saturday in connection with failure to register as a sex offender. Hice was released Saturday from the Washington County Detention Center on $3,500 bond.