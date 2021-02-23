FILE - In this Sept. 12, 2020, file photo, Los Angeles Angels designated hitter Albert Pujols waves to players in the Colorado Rockies dugout in the second inning of a baseball game in Denver. Pujols’ wife apparently disclosed that the Angels slugger will retire after the upcoming season, although she later amended her social media post to be less definitive. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)

BASEBALL

Pujols' wife flip-flops on retirement talk

Albert Pujols' wife apparently disclosed that the Los Angeles Angels slugger intends to retire after the upcoming season, although she later amended her social-media post to be less definitive.

Pujols, a three-time MVP and 10-time All-Star, reported to spring training with the Angels on Monday.

In a post on her Instagram account later in the day, Deidre Pujols wrote: "Today is the first day of the last season of one of the most remarkable careers in sports!" Shortly afterward, she amended the statement with a parenthetical "based on his contract."

Pujols' 10-year, $240 million contract with the Angels ends after this season, his 21st in the majors. But the fifth-leading home run hitter in major-league history has repeatedly declined to say whether this season will be his last, and he repeated his uncertainty earlier this month in an interview with ESPN Deportes.

Pujols, 41, is the oldest player in the majors, and he is a decade removed from his heyday in St. Louis. He won three National League MVP awards and two World Series titles with the Cardinals from 2001-11 but hasn't come close to those feats with the Angels.

On Instagram, Deidre Pujols went on to praise her husband "as he finishes this good race."

"God isn't finished with you yet my love and as you finish out this season I know, already prepared for you is another journey full of goodness waiting on the other side," she wrote.

Albert Pujols has 662 career home runs, trailing Alex Rodriguez (696) for fourth. Pujols is considered one of the greatest hitters of his generation, combining power and consistency at the plate during a two-decade career. He has batted .257 with 217 home runs and 771 RBI in his nine seasons with the Angels. He batted a career-worst .224 last season with 9 home runs and 25 RBI.