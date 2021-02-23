Arkansas signee Jersey Wolfenbarger named McDonald's All-American

Arkansas women’s basketball signee Jersey Wolfenbarger has been selected as a McDonald’s All-American, it was announced Tuesday.

Wolfenbarger was one of 24 players selected, but the game will not be played because of the covid-19 pandemic. Instead, a virtual celebration will be conducted.

Wolfenbarger, 6-6, of Fort Smith Northside, signed with the Razorbacks over more than 30 scholarship offers from schools such as Oregon, Oregon State, Baylor, Southern Cal, Florida, Mississippi State, Texas, Miami and Notre Dame.

Former Lady Bears standout Tamika Kursh-Williams was a McDonald’s All-American in 2002 and has been a source of inspiration for Wolfenbarger.

“I remember my first workout in the practice gym at Northside, and right above the door hung a large poster with the achievements of a Northside legend, Tamika Kursh-Williams,” Wolfenbarger said. “I told myself in that moment that’s who I want to be. That’s what I want to accomplish during my career at Northside.

"So I think it’s only right to say, 'Thank you, Tamika,' because without having to look up every day, the days when motivation ran low, the days when it would’ve been easier to stay home, she unknowingly inspired me to set this goal. What an honor it is to be alongside her.”

ESPN rates Wolfenbarger a 5-star prospect, the No. 1 wing and No. 7 overall prospect in the 2021 class. She averaged 18.8 points, 6.1 rebounds and 3.9 assists per game as a junior.

Aaliyah Wilson was the last McDonald’s All-American to sign with Arkansas out of high school in 2016. Ruby Vaden, a forward from Osceola, was the first McDonald’s All-American to sign with the Razorbacks in 2002.

Forward Lauren Ervin was also a McDonald’s All-American in 2003 and transferred to Arkansas from Kansas. Arkansas senior guards Amber Ramirez and Destiny Slocum were McDonald's All-American in 2016.

Ramirez initially signed with TCU and played in Fort Worth, Texas, for two seasons before transferring to Fayetteville, and Slocum signed with Maryland, playing one season before transferring to Oregon State and eventually landing at Arkansas.

Wolfenbarger was also recently named one of five finalists for the Naismith Trophy, which recognizes the top girls basketball player in the country.