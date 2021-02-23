SOFTBALL

Arkansas sweeps Texas-Arlington

The No. 25 University of Arkansas softball team (5-2) earned two victories over Texas-Arlington on Monday, defeating the Mavericks 10-6 and 4-3 in Arlington, Texas.

In the first game, Arkansas scored four runs apiece in the first and second innings to lead 8-0. Hannah Gammill and Linnie Malkin each hit a three-run home run for the Razorbacks, with Gammill hitting hers in the first inning and Malkin in the second inning.

Danielle Gibson had three hits in the first game to lead the Razorbacks. Lauren Howell (1-0) pitched 4 1/3 innings, allowing 4 runs (3 earned) on 2 hits.

Arkansas was led by Hannah McEwen in the second game. She went 2 for 3, including a home run in the top of the seventh inning that gave the Razorbacks a 4-2 lead. Jenna Bloom (1-1) allowed 3 runs on 5 hits in 6 2/3 innings for Arkansas to earn the victory. Mary Haff earned her first save of the season.

TRACK AND FIELD

ASU men, women out in front

The Arkansas State University men's and women's teams lead after the first day at the Sun Belt Conference indoor track and field championships in Birmingham, Ala.

ASU's men lead with 56 points with Texas State in second place at 43 points. The ASU women have 66 points, while Texas State is in second with 31.5 points.

Chastery Fuamatu won the women's weight throw title with a throw of 63 feet, 8.25 inches.

Carter Shell earned the men's long jump title for ASU with a mark of 24-6.5. The team of Gregoire Saury, Kobey Hill, Alejandro Vargas and Bennett Pascoe won the distance medley relay with a time of 10:09.74.

The University of Arkansas at Little Rock is in sixth place in the men's championships with 12 points. The Trojans women are tied for seventh with Appalachian State with five points.

BASKETBALL

UCA's Ibeh honored by Southland

University of Central Arkansas women's basketball forward Lucy Ibeh was named Southland Conference player of the week Monday.

Ibeh, a junior, scored 20 points on 9-of-18 shooting, and recorded five rebounds and three steals in the Sugar Bears' 61-50 win over Nicholls State on Saturday, the program's fifth victory in six games. The transfer from Collin College (Texas) leads UCA in both scoring and rebounds in her first season in Conway, averaging 13,3 points and 7.3 rebounds per game.

Saturday's win brought the Sugar Bears' record on the season to 8-12 and 6-6 in the Southland with four regular season games remaining.

Arkansas Tech women win

Behind Hannah Villines' 19 points and 11 rebounds, the Arkansas Tech University women (11-1, 10-1 Great American Conference) defeated Harding University (6-5, 6-5) 91-85 on Monday night in Searcy.

Ashlei Lopez and Jalei Oglesby each had 17 points for the Golden Suns. Jayana Sanders added 11 points and Kaley Shipman chipped in with 10 points.

Kennedy Cooper led the Lady Bisons with 21 points. Carissa Caples scored 19 points, while Kellie Lampo finished with 15 points and 9 rebounds.

In another Great American Conference women's basketball game Monday night, Diamond Morris scored 16 points to lead Southern Arkansas University (3-8, 2-8 GAC) to a 93-51 victory over the University of Arkansas-Monticello (1-4, 1-4) in Monticello. Dezirae King led UAM with 14 points and 10 rebounds.

Henderson State's Rogers earns award

Henderson State senior forward Raekwon Rogers was named the Great American Conference men's player of the week Monday.

Rogers, a Little Rock Central graduate, posted a season-high 23 points on 7-of-11 shooting and grabbed 11 rebounds in the Reddies' 83-70 victory over Arkansas Tech on Saturday. He leads the Reddies in scoring (13.8 points per game) and rebounding (8.4 rebounds per game).

It is Rogers' second career GAC weekly award and first by a Reddies player this season.

TENNIS

Arkansas defeats Mississippi State

The University of Arkansas women's tennis team improved to 7-0 this season with a 4-0 victory over No. 25 Mississippi State on Monday in Fayetteville.

Morgan Cross, Kelly Keller and Indianna Spink earned singles victories for the Razorbacks.

The pairings of Cross and Spink, and Keller and Laura Rijkers picked up doubles victories for Arkansas.

-- Democrat-Gazette Press Services