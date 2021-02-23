Sections
Super Quiz: Americana

Today at 1:44 a.m.

  1. What film character said, "Frankly, my dear, I don't give a damn"?

  2. What did Enola Gay drop on Aug. 6, 1945?

  3. He was the most decorated U.S. soldier of World War II.

  4. In what shipboard event was the fictitious Captain Queeg involved?

  5. What was the name of George Washington's estate in Virginia?

  6. In the title of a 1903 novel, from what farm was Rebecca?

  7. What song begins, "From this valley they say you are leaving"?

  8. It is the second largest of the Hawaiian Islands.

  9. She was the "First Lady of the Silent Screen."

ANSWERS

  1. Rhett Butler

  2. Atomic bomb (on Hiroshima, Japan)

  3. Audie Murphy

  4. The Caine Mutiny

  5. Mount Vernon

  6. Sunnybrook Farm

  7. "Red River Valley"

  8. Maui

  9. Lillian Gish

