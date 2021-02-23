Super Quiz: Americana

What film character said, "Frankly, my dear, I don't give a damn"?

What did Enola Gay drop on Aug. 6, 1945?

He was the most decorated U.S. soldier of World War II.

In what shipboard event was the fictitious Captain Queeg involved?

What was the name of George Washington's estate in Virginia?

In the title of a 1903 novel, from what farm was Rebecca?

What song begins, "From this valley they say you are leaving"?

It is the second largest of the Hawaiian Islands.