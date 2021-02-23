Super Quiz: Americana

What film character said, "Frankly, my dear, I don't give a damn"?
What did Enola Gay drop on Aug. 6, 1945?
He was the most decorated U.S. soldier of World War II.
In what shipboard event was the fictitious Captain Queeg involved?
What was the name of George Washington's estate in Virginia?
In the title of a 1903 novel, from what farm was Rebecca?
What song begins, "From this valley they say you are leaving"?
It is the second largest of the Hawaiian Islands.
She was the "First Lady of the Silent Screen."
ANSWERS
Rhett Butler
Atomic bomb (on Hiroshima, Japan)
Audie Murphy
The Caine Mutiny
Mount Vernon
Sunnybrook Farm
"Red River Valley"
Maui
Lillian Gish
ADVERTISEMENT
Sponsor Content
COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with the Democrat-Gazette commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. The Democrat-Gazette commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.