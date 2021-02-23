Arkansas man dies in rollover crash, troopers say

Fatal wrecks in Arkansas
A 79-year-old man was killed in a crash in Searcy County on Monday morning after his pickup overturned and struck a tree, troopers said.
Dale England of Pelsor was driving his 2008 Chevrolet truck south on U.S. 65 around 11 a.m. when the vehicle crossed the centerline and he overcorrected, according to a preliminary crash report from Arkansas State Police.
The pickup left the road, overturned and struck a tree, the report states.
Troopers described conditions at the time of the crash as clear and dry.
At least 67 people have been killed as a result of crashes on Arkansas roads so far this year, according to a summary report from the Arkansas Department of Public Safety.
