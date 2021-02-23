Tyson taps King as operating chief

Tyson Foods, Inc. on Monday appointed Donnie King to be its chief operating officer, a newly created leadership role.

King, 59, who has more than 35 years of food industry experience, will continue as the president of Tyson's poultry division, taking on dual executive roles for the foreseeable future.

In recent years, King oversaw Tyson's international operations and was a chief administration officer. He was also the company's president of North American operations from 2014 to 2016.

Under this new role, the group presidents of Tyson's fresh meats, prepared foods and international business divisions, as well as its chief customer officer, will report to King, according to an investor filing. A change from before, when the group presidents reported to Dean Banks, Tyson's president and chief executive officer.

King said in a written statement that the changes are meant to "simplify and focus our structure to facilitate faster operational decision making."

According to a recent 8-K filing, the new role came with a one-time stock bonus for King worth $214,000.