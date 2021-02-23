Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Latest Coronavirus The Article Elections Cooking Families Core values Story ideas iPad Weather Newsletters Obits Puzzles Archive
ADVERTISEMENT

Woman dies Tuesday after Fort Smith fire

by Thomas Saccente | Today at 2:26 p.m.
story.lead_photo.caption Police sirens.

FORT SMITH -- A woman died Tuesday, one day after a fire in her kitchen, according to Ethan Millard, a marshal with the Fire Department.

Millard identified the woman as Ann Brambl, 76. She died at 2:30 a.m. Tuesday at Washington Regional Medical Center in Fayetteville from smoke inhalation, he said.

Material falling onto one of the burners on Brambl's stovetop, which she was using to heat her house, caused the fire, Millard said. A firefighter injured in the fire was treated and released Monday.

Fire crews responded to a call at 3408 S. 96th St. at 3:30 p.m. Monday, Millard said. They found Brambl inside.

Fort Smith emergency medical personnel took Brambl to Mercy Hospital Fort Smith. Mercy transferred her to Washington Regional. Fire crews determined Brambl was alone in the home.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with the Democrat-Gazette commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. The Democrat-Gazette commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT